Oil stains are smooth operators; they can sneak up on you when you least expect them. Follow these stain removal tips to erase these slick spots from any material or surface.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Blot up as much excess as possible and apply an absorbent such as cornmeal. After letting the absorbent work, brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) the powder off the fabric. If a stain remains, sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter. Cover with an absorbent pad that has been dampened with dry spotter. Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with the dry-cleaning solvent. If a stain persists, sponge the area with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of white vinegar. Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let the pad stay in place as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush with water and repeat the procedure until no more stain is removed. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Blot excess spill as soon as possible. Apply an absorbent and allow it to soak up remaining spill. After brushing out the powder on the laundry stain, sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it remain in place until no more stain is removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. To help loosen the stain, occasionally tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) the area, blotting any loosened material. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If any trace of the stain remains, sponge the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. Tamp the stain again, blotting with an absorbent pad. Flush the area with water and repeat until no more stain is removed. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint (gloss), Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Blot up any excess spill. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe thoroughly dry.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wash with a strong solution of washing soda and hot water. If stain remains, make a paste of 1 pound strong powdered cleaner, 2 cups powdered chalk, and 1 gallon water and cover the stain. Or, cover with a paste made from fullers earth (an absorbent clay used for removing grease from fabrics) and hot water. Leave the paste on overnight. Rinse with clear water. Repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Leather

Rub a stain with a thick paste of fullers earth and water. Allow it to dry, then brush off the powder. Or apply Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner. Repeat if necessary. Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner will also condition the leather, or use Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Marble

Remove any excess, then wipe with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth. If any residue remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and bleach. Apply to the stain and cover with a dampened cloth to retard evaporation. After the stain has been bleached out and the oil removed, rinse thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Paint (flat), Wallpaper

Make a paste of cornstarch and water. Apply to the stain and allow to dry. Brush off the powder and repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Silver

Immediately wash in hot soapy water. Rinse thoroughly in hot water and dry with a soft clean cloth.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Suede

Test any treatment in an inconspicuous place first. On some oil stains, rubbing lightly with a suede stone will remove any residue. Dip a clean cloth into ground cornmeal and rub into the stain with a circular motion. Gently brush out the powder with a wire brush. Repeat if necessary. If stain persists, brush stain with lemon juice and hold in the steam of a boiling teakettle for a few minutes. Brush with a wire brush.

How to Remove Hair, Lubricating, Mineral, Vegetable, and Automotive Oil Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the stain. Rinse with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

Removing oil stains can be messy, but with these removal techniques, spots are sure to slip away.

