How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

Liquid foundation makeup is a wonderful tool that can be used to hide flaws or enhance natural beauty. However, there is nothing attractive about makeup stains. Read on to learn how to remove these stubborn spots and have people looking at you, and not your laundry stains.
The first step in removing liquid makeup stains is to identify the stained material.
Below are the most common types of materials that can become makeup-stained, with steps on how to remove liquid makeup from each:
- Non-washable fibers such as Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool
- Washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester or Spandex
- Hard surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile or Vinyl Wallcovering
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate or Terrazzo
- Leather or suede
- Wood