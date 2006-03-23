How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove liquid makeup stains from Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) or blot up any excess, taking care not to spread the stain.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Check the stain every 5 minutes.
- Before changing pads, press hard against the stain. Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being removed.
- Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry.
- If any stain remains, flush it with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist.
- Flush well with water.
- Repeat if necessary; allow to dry.
