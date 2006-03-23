How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove liquid makeup stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering:
- Wipe any spills or brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) away any excess.
- With a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water, wash the surface.
- Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.
