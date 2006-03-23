Home & Garden
How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove liquid makeup stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering:

  • Wipe any spills or brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) away any excess.
  • With a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water, wash the surface.
  • Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

