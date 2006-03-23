Mayonnaise is a delicious condiment that adds zing to everything from sandwiches to French fries, however, get it on your carpet and it loses it flavor. Follow these stain removal tips to get the mayo off your synthetic or wool floor coverings.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove any excess. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. When no more stain is removed, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with the dry-cleaning solvent. Allow to dry. If stain persists, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped into the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes; add enough solution to keep the area warm and moist but avoid letting the wet area spread. Flush area with water and allow to dry. On carpets, place a clean dry pad over the area and weigh it down. When no more liquid is being absorbed, allow the area to thoroughly air dry.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Scrape to remove as much excess as possible. Apply a wet spotter and work it into the fabric. Rinse thoroughly with water and launder. If laundering must wait and there is any trace of stain remaining, try applying a paste made with water and an enzyme presoak product (follow directions on label). Let the paste work awhile and keep it moist. Thoroughly rinse the area to remove all traces of the enzymes. Allow to dry and launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, lvory, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe up spill as soon as possible with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Alabaster ,Bluestone, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Marble, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Remove excess spill. Wipe with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and warm water. If any stain remains, mix a poultice of water, mild bleach, and a powdered detergent and apply to the stain. Cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. When stain is gone, rinse well with water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Silver

Remove mayonnaise from silver by washing it in hot soapy water. Rinse in hot water and wipe dry with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Wallpaper

Wipe immediately with a damp cloth or sponge moistened with cool clear water. Overlap strokes to avoid streaking. Use a clean dry cloth to gently pat dry.

How to Remove Mayonnaise Stains From:

Wood

Wipe surface with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with clean damp cloth, wipe dry, and polish or wax as usual.

Mayonnaise stains can leave a bad taste in anybody's mouth. Use these stain removal tips to get mayo off your household surfaces and back on the bun where it belongs.

