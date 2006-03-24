Home & Garden
How to Remove Mustard Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Leather or Suede

Follow these steps to remove mustard stains from leather or suede:

  • Although mustard usually causes permanent stains on these materials, try mixing a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water, swishing to create a great volume of suds, and applying only the foam with a sponge.
  • Wipe with a clean cloth dampened with clear water.
  • Dry with a soft cloth.
  • On leather only, follow with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather. ­

