Peanut butter is a delicious and nutritious treat; getting out the laundry stains and other household stains is another matter. Follow these tips to remove peanut butter stains.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Advertisement

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess spill with a dull knife or spatula. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter. Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being lifted. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry. If stain persists, sponge the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush the area with water and repeat until no more stain is removed. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Scrape to remove excess. Sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter. Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. To help loosen the stain, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) and blot the area. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. To remove a persistent stain, sponge with water, apply a wet spotter, and tamp occasionally. Blot up any loosened material with an absorbent pad. Flush the area with water and repeat until no more stain is removed. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Scrape up any excess with a dull knife. (Caution: Do not scrape ceramic glass rangetops--soak to loosen dried peanut butter.) Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile,

Sandstone ,Slate , Terrazzo

Wash the stained area with a solution of washing soda or a detergent (not soap) and water. Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry. Repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Leather

Gently scrape to remove any excess. Wipe the area with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with a cloth dampened with clear water and gently wipe dry. Follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Marble

Scrape to remove excess peanut butter. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth. If any oily residue remains, mix a poultice from water, powdered detergent, and bleach. Apply to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. After the oil has been drawn out, rinse thoroughly with water and dry.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Silver

Wash immediately in hot soapy water. Rinse thoroughly in hot water and dry with a soft clean cloth.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If an oil stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Allow plenty of time for it to work. Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) it off and repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Wallpaper

Gently scrape to remove excess, taking care not to rip the paper. Make a paste of cornstarch and water and apply to the peanut butter residue. After drying, brush off the powder. Repeat paste application if necessary.

How to Remove Peanut Butter Stains From:

Wood

Gently scrape to remove any excess. Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

Peanut butter is a staple in the diets of kids everywhere. These stain removal techniques will help you keep the creamy spread where it belongs: in their mouths.

©Publications International, Ltd.