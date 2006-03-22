Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove red stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:

  • Soak the item in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes. Rinse well.
  • If stain remains, soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 1 hour. (Take care when using vinegar on cotton and linen.)
  • Rinse well and allow to dry.
  • If stain has set, apply rubbing alcohol to the area (dilute with 2 parts water for acrylic or modacrylic) and tamp (the method of bringing a brush do­wn with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials).
  • As stain loosens, blot liquid and stain with an absorbent pad.
  • Keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol and change pad as it picks up the stain. Allow to dry.
  • As a last resort for any remaining stain, pretest removers such as Rit Color Remover in an inconspicuous place, then apply to the stain.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the solution through the stain and into an absorbent pad beneath.
  • Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement