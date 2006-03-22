How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.

Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain remains, soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol, wring almost dry, and place over the stain.

Wait 5 minutes and apply an absorbent pad soaked with ammonia and squeezed until damp.

Alternate pads until stain has been removed.