How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Alabaster or Marble
Follow these steps to remove red stains from Bluestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo:
- Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
- If a stain remains, soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol, wring almost dry, and place over the stain.
- Wait 5 minutes and apply an absorbent pad soaked with ammonia and squeezed until damp.
- Alternate pads until stain has been removed.
- Wipe surface with cloth moistened with clear water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.
