How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Alabaster or Marble

Follow these steps to remove red stains from Bluestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, ­Slate, Terrazzo:

  • Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.
  • If a stain remains, soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol, wring almost dry, and place over the stain.
  • Wait 5 minutes and apply an absorbent pad soaked with ammonia and squeezed until damp.
  • Alternate pads until stain has been removed.
  • Wipe surface with cloth moistened with clear water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

