How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Special Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove red stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile:
- Wipe up any excess ink with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
- If a stain remains, cover the stain with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
- Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
- Rinse well with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Wipe with a cloth moistened with clear water and allow to dry.
Advertisement