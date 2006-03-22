Home & Garden
How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Special Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove red stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile:

  • Wipe up any excess ink with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.
  • If a stain remains, cover the stain with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
  • Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
  • Rinse well with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Wipe with a cloth moistened with clear water and allow to dry.

