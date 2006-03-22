How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Wipe up any excess ink with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.

Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain remains, cover the stain with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.

Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)

Rinse well with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.