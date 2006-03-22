How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Leather or Suede
Follow these steps to remove red stains from leather or suede:
- Gently remove excess.
- Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.
- Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge.
- Wipe dry with a clean cloth.
- If a greasy or oily stain remains, powder it with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work.
- Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) or shake the absorbent from the surface. Repeat if necessary.
- On leather only, follow with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.
