How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Leather or Suede

Follow these steps to remove red stains from leather or suede:

  • Gently remove excess.
  • Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.
  • Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge.
  • Wipe dry with a clean cloth.
  • If a greasy or oily stain remains, powder it with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work.
  • Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) or shake the absorbent from the surface. Repeat if necessary.
  • On leather only, follow with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

