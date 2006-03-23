How to Remove Yellow Dye Stains

Yellow streaks are nothing to be afraid of, as long as you are armed with the proper strategy. Follow these stain removal tips to remove yellow dye stains.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Then apply a dry spotter and tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to loosen the stain. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If stain persists, apply amyl acetate and tamp again. Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry. If any trace still remains, sponge stain with water and apply a few drops of white vinegar. Tamp or scrape again. Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia, then tamp again. Allow to dry. Sponge with rubbing alcohol and pat with a pad dampened with alcohol; do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate. Allow to dry.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Cover the stain with a rubbing alcohol compress (dilute alcohol with 2 parts water for acrylic and modacrylic and pretest its effects). Let the compress remain for a few minutes, then wipe stain with a cloth dampened with ammonia. If stain persists, sponge area with either K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Then apply a dry spotter. Tamp or scrape to loosen the stain. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If stain persists, apply amyl acetate and tamp again. Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent. If stain still remains, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar; do not use vinegar on cotton or linen. Tamp again, then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Glass Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering

Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Alabaster, Marble

Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If a stain persists, soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol and place it over the stain. Wait 5 minutes, then apply an absorbent pad soaked with ammonia. Alternate pads until stain has been removed. Rinse surface with cloth dampened with clear water. Wipe dry with clean cloth.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile

Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If stain remains, cover with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol. Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile. Rinse with cloth dipped in warm sudsy water and follow with cloth dampened with clear water. Allow to dry.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up excess dye. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to help scrub. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Grout

Wipe up any excess spill with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. If any stain persists, dip a wet toothbrush into a little baking soda or powdered cleanser. Gently scrub the stain. Rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Dye will immediately discolor these materials on contact. There is no way to remove this discoloration, as it is absorbed into the hide.

Remove Yellow Dye Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rise with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

Yellow dye stains can be a problem for those who aren't partial to canary-colored laundry stains on their socks. Use these tips and your whites will stay their whitest.

