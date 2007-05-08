Poinsettia, the popular Christmas flower, has its origin in Mexico and is therefore also known as Mexican flame leaf.
The poinsettia is a branching shrub with milky sap and woody stems ending in colorful red, white, pink, or yellow bracts. It is usually purchased in full bloom at Christmas and is easy to maintain in full coloration until spring.
Advertisement
Getting it to rebloom is not easy. The secret is giving it total darkness for at least 14 hours every day, starting in September, until the bracts start to change color.
Poinsettia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Euphorbia pulcherrima
Common Names: Poinsettia, Christmas Star, Lobster Plant, Mexican Flame Leaf
Light Requirement for Poinsettia: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Poinsettia: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Poinsettia: Average Home
Temperature for Poinsettia: House
Fertilizer for Poinsettia: Balanced
Potting Mix for Poinsettia: All-Purpose
Propagation of Poinsettia: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Poinsettia: Table
Care Rating for Poinsettia: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.