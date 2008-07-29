Top 10 Wacky Inventions for the Home

­

­We all know someone who's a little gadget crazy. She was the first in line for the iPhone -- because she camped out at the Apple store. He bribed his son or daughter with energy drinks and extra allowance to sit up for hours waiting for the PS3, and has done unspeakable acts to get his hands on a Wii Fit. These people spend their weekends at places like the Home Depot, Brookstone and Sharper Image to fill their homes with really neat-looking stuff that doesn't have much purpose. Their spouses would probably tell you that the obsessive gadget blogging is taking the romance out of life.­

You know the type.

This person has spent a lot of time and money making home a more interesting place. So, hypothetically, if he or she were your neighbor, what might you come across in a tour of their abode? Well, we've got a list of 10 possibilities.

Some of these contraptions lack purpose. Some of them automatically do things that we take for granted or could easily do ourselves. Some of them are just there to add a little pizzazz to an otherwise ordinary existence. And some are downright useful.