One study showed gas stoves had pollutant levels exceeding limits for outdoor pollution, so don't save the kitchen fan only for when you've let the bacon burn.
It's not just loud and annoying — a fan is necessary to help stop mold and mildew in the bathroom. But you have to use it correctly.
Sure you can shove your food on any shelf in the fridge it will fit on. But stacking it the right way will help the food last longer.
Winter time often means hauling out the humidifier to improve air quality. But ignoring the cleaning instructions could add to your health problems.
It may seem like this appliance gets a bath every time it's used but that doesn't mean it wouldn't benefit from some extra TLC.
There's nothing worse than having your AC go on the fritz in the middle of summer. And one of the biggest reasons for air conditioning failure can be easily prevented.
Why use a dishwasher if you have to "clean" your dishes first?
The microwave oven is a ubiquitous appliance in kitchens today, but don't we all have that one holdout friend who still refuses to own one?
Good news: You don't have waste time pre-rinsing before you stack your dishes.
Lots of turkeys sold in the United States come with a cool little piece of technology — the pop-up timer. But how do they know when the turkey is done?
Sales of bidets are up in the U.S. Could they finally make a splash in a country that's mostly resisted them?
It's an absorbing topic: Where did toilet paper come from, how is it made and why did it take so long for people to start using it?
Open-front public toilet seats are U-shaped, while those in private residences are O-shaped. What gives?
A new generation of portable bathrooms could transform human waste into a sought-after resource— and light the way for safer, more sanitary facilities.
Ever wish your fridge could give you suggestions on what to eat when you're indecisive or add a soundtrack to your breakfast? HowStuffWorks saw that and more at CES 2016.
When you're whipping up your famous paella, the thought of saving money and energy probably isn't at the front of your mind. Yet you could be saving money every single time you cook --if you have an energy-efficient stove.
Traditional air conditioners are huge consumers of energy. Could magnetic air conditioners keep our homes cooler inside without making temperatures hotter outside?
Electricity may seem like the cheap, green way to go, but natural gas is also a popular choice for energizing many common indoor and outdoor appliances. This fossil fuel is efficient, reliable, economical and environmentally friendly.
You want your new kitchen to look nice, but you also want it to do everything you need a kitchen to do quickly and easily. Would getting all of your appliances from the same manufacturer solve both problems?
Long a staple of any modern kitchen, stainless steel has been cast off as old news by a vocal band of outliers. Is the ubiquitous appliance material a thing of the past?
Getting your oven dirty is easy. Getting it clean again is another matter entirely. Self-cleaning ovens sound good, but do they really work as well as their makers promise?
Despite the conveniences of modern kitchen appliances, some homeowners are opting for a more minimalist, retro style. Is mid-century back in fashion?
A toaster oven is just a toaster oven, right? When it comes to kitchen appliances, chances are you aren't using them to their full potential.
With the constant advances in home theater technology comes a whole slew of new information as we learn to use our devices to the fullest. Can an all-in-one system save your sanity, or is it a bad investment?
A lion in the kitchen, an all-in-one food processor does the job of several hands and utensils in a lot less time. Here's a quick guide to this powerful appliance.
