Home Appliances

Home appliances make life easier, but what's really going on inside them? HowStuffWorks Home Appliances articles take a look inside common household appliances.

Why are my power bills so high? Which appliances use the most power?

How Clothes Dryers Work

How to Maintain an Air Conditioner

Refrigerator Dimensions and Counter Depth

Time to Vent: Why You Need to Turn on the Kitchen Exhaust Fan

One study showed gas stoves had pollutant levels exceeding limits for outdoor pollution, so don't save the kitchen fan only for when you've let the bacon burn.

By Nathan Chandler Jul 9, 2019 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
What's the Point of the Bathroom Exhaust Fan?

It's not just loud and annoying — a fan is necessary to help stop mold and mildew in the bathroom. But you have to use it correctly.

By Nathan Chandler Jun 24, 2019 Appliances / Bath and Laundry
How to Organize Your Refrigerator Shelf by Shelf

Sure you can shove your food on any shelf in the fridge it will fit on. But stacking it the right way will help the food last longer.

By Alia Hoyt May 9, 2019 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How Often Should You Clean Your Humidifier?

Winter time often means hauling out the humidifier to improve air quality. But ignoring the cleaning instructions could add to your health problems.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 11, 2019 Appliances / Household Appliances
Dishwashers Need Cleaning Too!

It may seem like this appliance gets a bath every time it's used but that doesn't mean it wouldn't benefit from some extra TLC.

By Alia Hoyt Aug 29, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Reasons Why Your Air Conditioner Stopped Working

There's nothing worse than having your AC go on the fritz in the middle of summer. And one of the biggest reasons for air conditioning failure can be easily prevented.

By Patrick J. Kiger Appliances / Appliance Repair
What Gets Your Dishes Cleaner: You or Your Dishwasher?

Why use a dishwasher if you have to "clean" your dishes first?

By John Perritano May 10, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Reasons People Still Refuse to Own a Microwave Oven

The microwave oven is a ubiquitous appliance in kitchens today, but don't we all have that one holdout friend who still refuses to own one?

By Jesslyn Shields May 10, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
What’s the Best Way to Load a Dishwasher?

Good news: You don't have waste time pre-rinsing before you stack your dishes.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 19, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How Pop-Up Turkey Timers Work

Lots of turkeys sold in the United States come with a cool little piece of technology — the pop-up timer. But how do they know when the turkey is done?

By Marshall Brain Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Is America Finally Ready for the Bidet?

Sales of bidets are up in the U.S. Could they finally make a splash in a country that's mostly resisted them?

By John Donovan Aug 14, 2017 Appliances / Bath and Laundry
How Toilet Paper Works

It's an absorbing topic: Where did toilet paper come from, how is it made and why did it take so long for people to start using it?

By Nathan Chandler Appliances / Bath and Laundry
Why Is There a Gap at the Front of Public Toilet Seats?

Open-front public toilet seats are U-shaped, while those in private residences are O-shaped. What gives?

By Chris Opfer Feb 8, 2017 Appliances / Bath and Laundry
Powering Bathroom Lights With Your Urine

A new generation of portable bathrooms could transform human waste into a sought-after resource— and light the way for safer, more sanitary facilities.

By Laurie L. Dove Jul 14, 2016 Appliances / Bath and Laundry
Is the Smart Kitchen Finally Smart?

Ever wish your fridge could give you suggestions on what to eat when you're indecisive or add a soundtrack to your breakfast? HowStuffWorks saw that and more at CES 2016.

By Jonathan Strickland Feb 4, 2016 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Which is really more efficient?

When you're whipping up your famous paella, the thought of saving money and energy probably isn't at the front of your mind. Yet you could be saving money every single time you cook --if you have an energy-efficient stove.

By Stephanie Watson Appliances / Household Appliances
Magnetic Air Conditioners: A High Tech Way Of Keeping Cool

Traditional air conditioners are huge consumers of energy. Could magnetic air conditioners keep our homes cooler inside without making temperatures hotter outside?

By Beth Brindle Appliances / Household Appliances
What natural gas home appliances are available?

Electricity may seem like the cheap, green way to go, but natural gas is also a popular choice for energizing many common indoor and outdoor appliances. This fossil fuel is efficient, reliable, economical and environmentally friendly.

By Marie Willsey Appliances / Household Appliances
Should all of my appliances come from the same manufacturer?

You want your new kitchen to look nice, but you also want it to do everything you need a kitchen to do quickly and easily. Would getting all of your appliances from the same manufacturer solve both problems?

By Ed Grabianowski Appliances / Household Appliances
Is stainless steel on its way out?

Long a staple of any modern kitchen, stainless steel has been cast off as old news by a vocal band of outliers. Is the ubiquitous appliance material a thing of the past?

By Chris Opfer Appliances / Household Appliances
How Self-cleaning Ovens Work

Getting your oven dirty is easy. Getting it clean again is another matter entirely. Self-cleaning ovens sound good, but do they really work as well as their makers promise?

By John Kelly Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Are retro kitchens making a comeback?

Despite the conveniences of modern kitchen appliances, some homeowners are opting for a more minimalist, retro style. Is mid-century back in fashion?

By Jane McGrath Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How can I get the most out of my kitchen appliances?

A toaster oven is just a toaster oven, right? When it comes to kitchen appliances, chances are you aren't using them to their full potential.

By Laurie L. Dove Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How All-In-One Home Theaters Work

With the constant advances in home theater technology comes a whole slew of new information as we learn to use our devices to the fullest. Can an all-in-one system save your sanity, or is it a bad investment?

By Jacob Clifton Appliances / Bath and Laundry
How All-in-one Food Processors Work

A lion in the kitchen, an all-in-one food processor does the job of several hands and utensils in a lot less time. Here's a quick guide to this powerful appliance.

By Chris Opfer Appliances / Kitchen Appliances

