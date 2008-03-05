Advertisement
Household appliances and amenities surround you every day, but do you ever wonder how they work? Explore household items and learn how they work.
Winter time often means hauling out the humidifier to improve air quality. But ignoring the cleaning instructions could add to your health problems.
When you're whipping up your famous paella, the thought of saving money and energy probably isn't at the front of your mind. Yet you could be saving money every single time you cook --if you have an energy-efficient stove.
Traditional air conditioners are huge consumers of energy. Could magnetic air conditioners keep our homes cooler inside without making temperatures hotter outside?
Electricity may seem like the cheap, green way to go, but natural gas is also a popular choice for energizing many common indoor and outdoor appliances. This fossil fuel is efficient, reliable, economical and environmentally friendly.
You want your new kitchen to look nice, but you also want it to do everything you need a kitchen to do quickly and easily. Would getting all of your appliances from the same manufacturer solve both problems?
Long a staple of any modern kitchen, stainless steel has been cast off as old news by a vocal band of outliers. Is the ubiquitous appliance material a thing of the past?
A buffer can bring a beautiful shine to your floor. But using the wrong pad can do serious damage. What polishing tools are the right fit for your needs?
Throwing away a broken vacuum cleaner is bad for the environment. Learn more about what to do with a broken vacuum cleaner.
5 Electric razor maintenance tips. Learn 5 tips on electric razor maintenance.
As people discover new technology, they replace old machines with newer, more efficient ones. What are some appliances that have fallen out of favor with the general public?
Vacuums have come a long way since they were first introduced, but the ones on the market today have really made some strides.
You've been wondering how to test a blower motor. Learn how to test a blower motor in this article.
If you're planning to do renovations in your home, it's important that you know how to understand electrical outlets. This article will help you learn how to understand electrical outlets.
Most people would like to make their appliances last longer. Learn about how to make appliances last longer in this article.
Air conditioning has fundamentally changed how people experience the world. When it's hot outside, walking into an air-conditioned house is like walking into another season. How do air conditioners keep us cool?
If you thought your air conditioner worked by simply pumping in cold air, you’re way off base. Learn about how Freon is utilized in air conditioning, in this article.
You noticed that your hot-water heater is not functioning properly, and probably needs draining.
Does your washer-dryer combo dominate the laundry room? Is the kitchen cluttered with giant machinery? Is your dishwasher cramping your style -- and your space? Things don't have to be so cluttered, and there are gadgets out there you don't have to force into your home.
A clear bottle depicting a pristine artesian well (presumably with some of its contents inside) versus the metal tap in your sink -- which is more enticing? But are those popular plastic conveyances really the smartest choice?
They've been bringing us relief from the heat since the late 1800s, but do you know how ceiling fans really work? And, did you know they can help keep you warm in the winter?
You may think you're getting a deal by buying a cheap appliance. But what if it sucks you dry via your energy bills? We'll tell you how to make the right choice.
Whether you think the "clap-on, clap-off" advertisement was hilarious or annoying, the Clapper is one of the 20th century's most iconic inventions. How do a couple of sharp noises turn on your television?
Instead of throwing away trash, many people use automatic composters to recycle garbage into garden-friendly fertilizer. But are the high cost and potential odors worth the benefit?
Cleaning out your gutters can be a tricky, dangerous project. Climbing up ladders and heaving large piles of leaves only increases your risk of injury. What if you had a robot that could clean your gutters for you?
If you have different remotes for your TV, DVR, stereo system and DVD player that are cluttering your coffee table, a universal remote that controls all your electronics may be just what you need.
