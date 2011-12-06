Build a Solar Power Generator for Under $300

To most of us, solar power still seems like a thing of the future. Yeah, we know some people live off the grid with them, and some folks can afford to line their roofs and heat their pools with them. Not most of us.

But it turns out that you can generate real, usable solar power in your very own home (or wherever), and it'll cost you less than $300. What's the catch? Oh, nothing. You just have to build the generator yourself.

And however am I supposed to do that, you might ask? Well, by following this handy 8 step guide from rain.org, of course.

Get ready for solar power.

Building Your Very Own Solar Power Generator in 8 Easy Steps

From Rain.org