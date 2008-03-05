HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
How Drain Cleaners Work

Modern Fabric Shutters

What do you need to know when choosing carpet?

Square

Learn More

How to Prepare for a Hurricane

Meteorologists have hurricane prediction down to a science, so preparedness should be the same thing too. Find out how to be ready if the big one's coming.

By Alison Cooper & John Perritano Home DIY / Household Safety
Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

Pressure washing can be so satisfying on some primal level, but the right equipment makes all the difference. And remember, safety first.

By John Perritano Aug 29, 2019 Home DIY / DIY Projects
How to Get Rid of Rats

Between their survival skills and their natural intelligence, rats have been outsmarting us for centuries. But since they carry a lot of diseases, we'd really like to be rid of them. An expert tell us the best ways.

By Nathan Chandler Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

A simple rinse of the mug may not be enough to keep germs at bay.

By Alia Hoyt Jun 25, 2019 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is most likely in your first-aid kit. But it can be deployed for a whole variety of cleaning, gardening and beauty purposes you may have never ever thought of.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Jun 18, 2019 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Discussing the topic of downsizing and decluttering with a love one before they die is a tough subject. But the gentle approach some Swedes take can make it a little bit easier.

By Alia Hoyt May 22, 2019 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How to Fix Drywall Holes

Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.

By John Perritano Home DIY / DIY Projects
How to Unshrink Your Clothes

We've all accidentally put something in the dryer that we shouldn't have. If a garment comes out two sizes small, follow our tips for ways to unshrink it.

By Alia Hoyt Feb 25, 2019 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Clutter Takes a Huge Toll on Our Lives

Studies show that living in a cluttered space can lead to depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 17, 2019 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Should You Clean Your Home After a Cold or Flu?

So you're all better now but there are probably a lot of germs lingering in your house. What's the best way to get rid of them?

By Alia Hoyt Jan 17, 2019 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Should You Always Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them?

It seems counterintuitive to wash new garments before wearing them. After all, they're brand-new and look clean! But there's a lot more going on behind the clothing scenes than we realize.

By Alia Hoyt Nov 19, 2018 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Do Porch Lights Really Stop Burglars?

Many people instinctively turn on a light outside their homes when they're going to be out in hopes of stopping people from breaking in. But interviews with burglars tell a different story about what really deters them.

By Dave Roos Oct 11, 2018 Home DIY / Household Safety
How to Waterproof Your Basement

When it rains, it pours. And when that rain pours into your basement, that's bad news. But there are ways to keep that rain out. We'll tell you how.

By John Perritano Home DIY / Home Repairs
Most Abundant Man-made Material Is Cutting Its Carbon Footprint

Could we be headed for a concrete jungle with less CO2 emissions?

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 22, 2018 Construction / Construction Materials
Quiz: Do I Really Have to Wash This?

You know to clean toilets and wash dishes, but some things aren't as obviously in need of a good scrubdown. Take this quiz to find out how your cleaning skills stack up.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Pillow?

All those dust mites, body oils and drool do a number on the cleanliness of your pillow. Grossed out yet?

By Alia Hoyt Mar 6, 2018 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Bedsheets?

Once a month might be good for washing your car, but your bedsheets could stand a little more care.

By Alia Hoyt Dec 7, 2017 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Now You Can Actually Live in MIT's $10K Robotic Apartment in a Box

A robotic apartment that transforms tiny spaces into an office space, living room or bedroom upon command is finally making its way to market.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 16, 2017 Home Improvement / Home Innovations
Being Too Clean Can Be Almost as Bad as Being Too Dirty

Between overdoing it with the sanitizer and never washing our hands after using the toilet is the sweet spot for good hygiene.

By Dave Roos Jun 15, 2017 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Bra?

While laywomen give answers ranging from "after every use" to "once a month," experts have a definite number.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 27, 2017 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Long Should You Use Your Bath Towel Without Washing It?

Answer: A lot less time than you're probably thinking.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 9, 2017 Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Touring the False Facades of New York City

They blend right into their neighborhoods, but hidden inside are systems integral to maintaining a city.

By Yves Jeffcoat Dec 14, 2016 Home Improvement / Home Styles
10 Big Questions About Tiny Houses

Thinking about moving to a tiny house but not sure you'll love it? Or maybe you're just wondering what all the hype is about. We've got answers to all your questions.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Home Improvement / Home Styles
What's the deal with those laundry symbols, and how do I tell them apart?

We're consumers, not mind readers! How are we supposed to know what the shapes on our clothing tags mean?

By Nicholas Gerbis Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Living Large After the Apocalypse

This 12-bedroom Georgia bunker could help you adjust to life after the apocalypse. It also has 12 bathrooms and a weapons room, among other amenities. Interested?

By Sarah Gleim Dec 8, 2015 Home Improvement / Home Styles

