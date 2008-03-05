Home improvement is much easier when you are well-informed. Learn about home improvement, home safety and home maintenance.
Meteorologists have hurricane prediction down to a science, so preparedness should be the same thing too. Find out how to be ready if the big one's coming.
Pressure washing can be so satisfying on some primal level, but the right equipment makes all the difference. And remember, safety first.
Between their survival skills and their natural intelligence, rats have been outsmarting us for centuries. But since they carry a lot of diseases, we'd really like to be rid of them. An expert tell us the best ways.
A simple rinse of the mug may not be enough to keep germs at bay.
Hydrogen peroxide is most likely in your first-aid kit. But it can be deployed for a whole variety of cleaning, gardening and beauty purposes you may have never ever thought of.
Discussing the topic of downsizing and decluttering with a love one before they die is a tough subject. But the gentle approach some Swedes take can make it a little bit easier.
Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.
We've all accidentally put something in the dryer that we shouldn't have. If a garment comes out two sizes small, follow our tips for ways to unshrink it.
Studies show that living in a cluttered space can lead to depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.
So you're all better now but there are probably a lot of germs lingering in your house. What's the best way to get rid of them?
It seems counterintuitive to wash new garments before wearing them. After all, they're brand-new and look clean! But there's a lot more going on behind the clothing scenes than we realize.
Many people instinctively turn on a light outside their homes when they're going to be out in hopes of stopping people from breaking in. But interviews with burglars tell a different story about what really deters them.
When it rains, it pours. And when that rain pours into your basement, that's bad news. But there are ways to keep that rain out. We'll tell you how.
Could we be headed for a concrete jungle with less CO2 emissions?
You know to clean toilets and wash dishes, but some things aren't as obviously in need of a good scrubdown. Take this quiz to find out how your cleaning skills stack up.
All those dust mites, body oils and drool do a number on the cleanliness of your pillow. Grossed out yet?
Once a month might be good for washing your car, but your bedsheets could stand a little more care.
A robotic apartment that transforms tiny spaces into an office space, living room or bedroom upon command is finally making its way to market.
Between overdoing it with the sanitizer and never washing our hands after using the toilet is the sweet spot for good hygiene.
While laywomen give answers ranging from "after every use" to "once a month," experts have a definite number.
Answer: A lot less time than you're probably thinking.
They blend right into their neighborhoods, but hidden inside are systems integral to maintaining a city.
Thinking about moving to a tiny house but not sure you'll love it? Or maybe you're just wondering what all the hype is about. We've got answers to all your questions.
We're consumers, not mind readers! How are we supposed to know what the shapes on our clothing tags mean?
This 12-bedroom Georgia bunker could help you adjust to life after the apocalypse. It also has 12 bathrooms and a weapons room, among other amenities. Interested?
