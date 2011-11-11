Home Innovations

Now You Can Actually Live in MIT's $10K Robotic Apartment in a Box
A robotic apartment that transforms tiny spaces into an office space, living room or bedroom upon command is finally making its way to market.

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Ways to Make My Home More Sustainable
You care not only about your generation but generations to come, so you want to make environmentally-conscious decisions. We’re here to help. Follow these tips and you’ll soon have the most sustainable home possible.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Future Home Innovations ... That Weren't
Have you ever watched those old advertising videos from the '50s and '60s demonstrating futuristic home technologies? They're a hoot, but you have to wonder: How come those innovations didn't pan out?

By Shanna Freeman

How the Nest Learning Thermostat Works
What if your thermostat could gather information about your climate and lifestyle, and then program itself to maximize your comfort and save energy? The Nest aims to do just that, but is it worth the cost?

By Stephanie Crawford & Bernadette Johnson

Build a Hydrogen Fuel Cell in Your Kitchen
Build a hydrogen fuel cell in your kitchen. Learn more about how to build a hydrogen fuel cell in your kitchen.

By Brian Merchant

Build a Solar Power Generator for Under $300
Build a solar power generator for under $300. In this article, learn about how to build a solar power generator for under $300.

By Brian Merchant

How to Choose a Home Energy Monitor
How to choose a home energy monitor. In this article, learn how to choose a home energy monitor.

By Jaymi Heimbuch

7 Great Weekend Solar Power Projects
Looking for a fun project to take on this weekend? Looking to improve your skills with solar? Learn more about the 7 great weekend solar power projects.

By Jaymi Heimbuch

How do I get a stain out of wool carpeting?
Wool carpets are ideal for high-traffic areas, and they're relatively easy to clean. But that doesn't mean they won't stain. So, what do you do?

By Emilie Sennebogen

How do I clean wool carpeting without using water?
Just like your favorite wool sweater, hot water will shrink your wool carpet until it pulls away from the wall. So, how do you clean it without water?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Is Gorilla Glass used in an iPad?
Corning keeps mum on the products that use its super-tough Gorilla Glass. Apple is notorious for keeping quiet about its products as well. Which makes people wonder -- are the two working together?

By Jonathan Strickland

What's the most efficient insulation material?
In this day and age of green living and energy efficiency, the type of insulation you choose for your home can make all the difference. So, what's the best? We'll tell you.

By Emilie Sennebogen

What are atmospheric water generators?
Water generators have been around for a long time, but they use a lot of energy. Enter the atmospheric water generator, cleaning your water one drop at a time.

By Sara Elliott

Can solar atmospheric water generators help save on energy costs?
Atmospheric water generators can help you save on energy costs, but there are a few catches. We'll tell you what they are.

By Sara Elliott

What's the most energy-efficient way to insulate an attic?
If your energy bill is out of control, investing in extra attic insulation is an easy step toward savings. But what type is most energy efficient?

By Laurie L. Dove

How Infrared Grills Work
Infrared grilling introduces less hot air and more radiating heat to food than traditional grills. But are they really better? Stronger? Faster?

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Build an Outhouse with a Composting Bucket Toilet
You can't flush and forget with a composting bucket toilet, but you can rest easy knowing you're turning a dangerous waste product into something potentially beneficial. But what are the logistics, and how do composting toilets differ from latrines?

By Jessika Toothman

How Denim Insulation Works
Do you love your jeans so much that you want them to stay in your house forever and ever? Then you're going to love denim insulation, the blue way to go green.

By William Harris