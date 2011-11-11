Home Innovations
Keeping up with the Jones' has never been easier with all the new gadgets and gizmos out there. Check out this home innovations section and you'll be way ahead of the pack.
How Much Does It Cost to Build a House in the U.S.?
What Are the Pros and Cons of Soapstone Countertops?
6 Things to Know About Well Water Before Digging
Electric Heat Pumps: Existing Tech for Energy-efficient Future
How to Clean Your Dryer Vent
Fresher Air Indoors May Lessen the Spread of Coronavirus
Shared Walls: Why Fixing Cracks Should Be at the Top of Your DIY List
How to Make Kitchen Cabinet Doors
How to Hang Wallpaper Border
Organizing Your Home Office
What type of home office furniture should I look to buy?
What are some telecommuting security concerns?
Touring the False Facades of New York City
10 Big Questions About Tiny Houses
Living Large After the Apocalypse
Laundry Symbols Explained: A Guide to Garment Care Labels
9 Great Uses for Toothpaste Besides Brushing Your Teeth
How to Wash a Weighted Blanket
How to Choose the Best Pergola
How the Adirondack Chair Became the Comfiest One You Can Own
How to Get Rid of Rats
How Jackhammers Work
10 Must-have Tools for Any Workshop
How Motion-Activated Screwdrivers Work
Learn More
A robotic apartment that transforms tiny spaces into an office space, living room or bedroom upon command is finally making its way to market.
You care not only about your generation but generations to come, so you want to make environmentally-conscious decisions. We’re here to help. Follow these tips and you’ll soon have the most sustainable home possible.
Have you ever watched those old advertising videos from the '50s and '60s demonstrating futuristic home technologies? They're a hoot, but you have to wonder: How come those innovations didn't pan out?
Advertisement
What if your thermostat could gather information about your climate and lifestyle, and then program itself to maximize your comfort and save energy? The Nest aims to do just that, but is it worth the cost?
Build a hydrogen fuel cell in your kitchen. Learn more about how to build a hydrogen fuel cell in your kitchen.
Build a solar power generator for under $300. In this article, learn about how to build a solar power generator for under $300.
How to choose a home energy monitor. In this article, learn how to choose a home energy monitor.
Advertisement
Looking for a fun project to take on this weekend? Looking to improve your skills with solar? Learn more about the 7 great weekend solar power projects.
Wool carpets are ideal for high-traffic areas, and they're relatively easy to clean. But that doesn't mean they won't stain. So, what do you do?
Just like your favorite wool sweater, hot water will shrink your wool carpet until it pulls away from the wall. So, how do you clean it without water?
Corning keeps mum on the products that use its super-tough Gorilla Glass. Apple is notorious for keeping quiet about its products as well. Which makes people wonder -- are the two working together?
Advertisement
In this day and age of green living and energy efficiency, the type of insulation you choose for your home can make all the difference. So, what's the best? We'll tell you.
Water generators have been around for a long time, but they use a lot of energy. Enter the atmospheric water generator, cleaning your water one drop at a time.
By Sara Elliott
Atmospheric water generators can help you save on energy costs, but there are a few catches. We'll tell you what they are.
By Sara Elliott
If your energy bill is out of control, investing in extra attic insulation is an easy step toward savings. But what type is most energy efficient?
Advertisement
Infrared grilling introduces less hot air and more radiating heat to food than traditional grills. But are they really better? Stronger? Faster?
You can't flush and forget with a composting bucket toilet, but you can rest easy knowing you're turning a dangerous waste product into something potentially beneficial. But what are the logistics, and how do composting toilets differ from latrines?
Do you love your jeans so much that you want them to stay in your house forever and ever? Then you're going to love denim insulation, the blue way to go green.