Community Gardens Are Good for the Neighborhood

" " Monarch butterflies found a new home at the Rinconada Community Garden in Palo Alto, California. Large populations of the butterflies were seen breeding for the first time in the urban San Francisco Bay peninsula, many frequenting the Community Garden. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The researchers found more synergies and fewer trade-offs; ecosystem services tended to connect to one another in a positive manner.

"This means that carbon sequestration, water conservation, or biodiversity conservation in a garden doesn't need to come at the expense of food production," Philpott said.

A community garden can provide food and support its gardeners while also offering a habitat for a diverse range of life.

Certain garden management techniques, such as mulching a bed, had both positive and negative effects on the ecosystem services measured — adding mulch to a bed increased carbon sequestration but decreased pollinator activity.

"Typically, we found that plant diversity in a garden was less important for promoting beneficial insect biodiversity when there was more natural habitat in the landscape," Philpott said.

"It's good to see a study focusing on the urban environment where most people live," Signe Danler, a horticulturist at Oregon State University who was not involved in the study, said. "They evaluated so many different factors. Any ecosystem is very complicated, and an urban ecosystem may be even more so," she added.

The study shows that urban gardeners can utilize a small patch of land to contribute to their neighborhood's biodiversity as well as their own well-being. Conserving natural habitat, including weeds, might attract more good neighbors, such as pollinators and predators of garden pests. "Plant more plants and let them grow naturally. Allow some untidiness," Danler said. "Physical health, mental health: all of these are made better by having healthy nature and ecosystems around you."

