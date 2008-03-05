HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
Lawn and Garden

Yard and lawn care is an important part of maintaining a home. Learn about landscaping and get yard tips and advice from the experts at HowStuffWorks.

Statice, Sea Lavender

10 Perennials for the Northeast

Protea

Dracaena, Spike Plant

How Does the Herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup) Work?

Roundup is the brand name for the chemical glyphosate, which is the most widely used weedkiller today. Some hail it, some hate it, but what does it really do?

By Chris Pollette Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
Is Artificial Turf the Lawn of the Future?

And what happens if your dog pees on it?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Jul 22, 2019 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Cucamelon: Not the Love Child of a Cucumber and a Watermelon

Cucamelons are about the size of grapes but they pack a big tart punch.

By Nathan Chandler Jul 18, 2019 Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
Popping a Lawn Bubble Is Like Popping a Zit

You've probably never seen one, but it looks like a waterbed in your yard. And trust us, if you do see one, you'll have an impulse to pop it.

By John Perritano Jun 18, 2019 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
What's That Smell? It's the Dreaded Bradford Pear

Its blooms are lovely. But to many, its smell and invasiveness are anything but.

By Jamie Allen Mar 21, 2019 Lawn & Garden / Trees, Shrubs & Vines
How Do Christmas Trees Get Their Shape?

Oh Christmas tree — how did you get your signature shape? These iconic symbols don't naturally grow into a perfect pyramid, but that doesn't stop us from expecting it.

By Laurie L. Dove Dec 13, 2017 Lawn & Garden / Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Yours, Mine or Ours? Leaf Blowing and the Law

Whether you like to pile them up and jump in with abandon or rue the time of year when they fall, leaves are at the center of a heated debate.

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 22, 2017 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Phallus Impudicus: The Nastiest Mushroom Ever?

Don't be alarmed if you find a few of these funky mushrooms popping up in your yard right when the weather turns cool and wet.

By Shaun Chavis Oct 25, 2017 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

People have been saving seeds for centuries. But a new website takes the idea online, making it easier for farmers to find and share the seeds they want and need.

By John Perritano May 12, 2017 Gardening / Garden Design
'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Many of us love a break from the cold weather, even if temporarily, but should we be worried about early blooms and the environment?

By Alia Hoyt Feb 23, 2017 Gardening / Garden Design
Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Falls After Intense Winter Storm

At one time, tourists could drive through this mighty California icon. Then only hikers could traverse it. Now only worms and bugs will be able to pass through.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jan 10, 2017 Lawn & Garden / Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Eccentric Georgian Billionaire Takes Giant Tree for Sea Cruise

Why would an ex-prime minister of a former Soviet state uproot an enormous tree to ship across the Black Sea? It's not the first controversy for Bidzina Ivanishvili.

By Christopher Hassiotis Mar 31, 2016 Lawn & Garden / Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

'Easy-to-care' has always been a big plus for indoor plants. Which ones are impossible to kill?

By Alia Hoyt Jan 14, 2016 Gardening / House Plants
Are poinsettias poisonous?

How many poinsettias have languished on high shelves so children and pets can't munch on their dangerous leaves? It may all have been for naught. The poinsettia's poisonous rep is a bit unfair.

By Colleen Cancio Gardening / House Plants
10 Things You Should Never Do to Your Lawn

It's getting close to springtime in the Northern Hemisphere. Before you rev up your mower for the first cut of the season, learn (or relearn) what not to do to your lawn. You can thank us later.

By John Perritano Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Don't have much space? That doesn't mean you have to go without a garden.

By Blythe Copeland Gardening / Garden Design
Gardening for Beginners: Tips for First-Timers

Even if you've never gardened before, it's easy to add some plants to your yard in five easy steps.

By Blythe Copeland Gardening / Garden Design
5 Amazing Backyard Waterfalls

Creative waterfalls for yards of all shapes and sizes.

By Sarah Fernandez Gardening / Garden Design
5 Tips on Eco-friendly Lawn Care

Are you landscaping methods hurting the environment? Keep reading to discover new tips and tricks on eco-friendly lawn care.

By Josh Briggs Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

It'll save you money and help the environment. How can you grab water from your roof and your washing machine and use it to hydrate your plants?

By Clint Pumphrey Gardening / Annual Gardens
What veggies can you grow in a shady yard?

Sure, you could take a wrecking ball to everything that casts a shadow on your yard. But it's way easier to simply plant some veggies that thrive on shade. Which seeds should you sow?

By Clint Pumphrey Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
10 Green Lawns Without a Blade of Grass

Sure, a lush expanse of grassy turf is a pretty sight. But it requires a lot of water and harmful fertilizers. Is there a way to have a gorgeous lawn without all that needy grass?

By Clint Pumphrey Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How Moss Works

Money may not grow on trees. But moss does. How does this plant manage to carpet hard surfaces like rocks and sidewalks?

By Clint Pumphrey Lawn & Garden / Trees, Shrubs & Vines
What are asters?

If you're looking for a way to add color to your garden year after year, you can't go wrong with bright asters. Learn more about this floral star in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Perennial Gardens
What time of day should you water your plants?

Using less water on gardening doesn't have to mean less of a garden. Learn how to save 30 percent of your gardening water just by watering at the right time of day in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Professional Landscaping

