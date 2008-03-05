Yard and lawn care is an important part of maintaining a home. Learn about landscaping and get yard tips and advice from the experts at HowStuffWorks.
Roundup is the brand name for the chemical glyphosate, which is the most widely used weedkiller today. Some hail it, some hate it, but what does it really do?
And what happens if your dog pees on it?
Cucamelons are about the size of grapes but they pack a big tart punch.
You've probably never seen one, but it looks like a waterbed in your yard. And trust us, if you do see one, you'll have an impulse to pop it.
Its blooms are lovely. But to many, its smell and invasiveness are anything but.
Oh Christmas tree — how did you get your signature shape? These iconic symbols don't naturally grow into a perfect pyramid, but that doesn't stop us from expecting it.
Whether you like to pile them up and jump in with abandon or rue the time of year when they fall, leaves are at the center of a heated debate.
Don't be alarmed if you find a few of these funky mushrooms popping up in your yard right when the weather turns cool and wet.
People have been saving seeds for centuries. But a new website takes the idea online, making it easier for farmers to find and share the seeds they want and need.
Many of us love a break from the cold weather, even if temporarily, but should we be worried about early blooms and the environment?
At one time, tourists could drive through this mighty California icon. Then only hikers could traverse it. Now only worms and bugs will be able to pass through.
Why would an ex-prime minister of a former Soviet state uproot an enormous tree to ship across the Black Sea? It's not the first controversy for Bidzina Ivanishvili.
'Easy-to-care' has always been a big plus for indoor plants. Which ones are impossible to kill?
How many poinsettias have languished on high shelves so children and pets can't munch on their dangerous leaves? It may all have been for naught. The poinsettia's poisonous rep is a bit unfair.
It's getting close to springtime in the Northern Hemisphere. Before you rev up your mower for the first cut of the season, learn (or relearn) what not to do to your lawn. You can thank us later.
DonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t have much space? That doesnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t mean you have to go without a garden.
Even if you've never gardened before, it's easy to add some plants to your yard in five easy steps.
Creative waterfalls for yards of all shapes and sizes.
Are you landscaping methods hurting the environment? Keep reading to discover new tips and tricks on eco-friendly lawn care.
It'll save you money and help the environment. How can you grab water from your roof and your washing machine and use it to hydrate your plants?
Sure, you could take a wrecking ball to everything that casts a shadow on your yard. But it's way easier to simply plant some veggies that thrive on shade. Which seeds should you sow?
Sure, a lush expanse of grassy turf is a pretty sight. But it requires a lot of water and harmful fertilizers. Is there a way to have a gorgeous lawn without all that needy grass?
Money may not grow on trees. But moss does. How does this plant manage to carpet hard surfaces like rocks and sidewalks?
If you're looking for a way to add color to your garden year after year, you can't go wrong with bright asters. Learn more about this floral star in this article.
Using less water on gardening doesn't have to mean less of a garden. Learn how to save 30 percent of your gardening water just by watering at the right time of day in this article.
