Gardening is a useful and relaxing pastime. Read gardening tips and learn how to plan and care for a variety of gardens.
Roundup is the brand name for the chemical glyphosate, which is the most widely used weedkiller today. Some hail it, some hate it, but what does it really do?
Cucamelons are about the size of grapes but they pack a big tart punch.
People have been saving seeds for centuries. But a new website takes the idea online, making it easier for farmers to find and share the seeds they want and need.
Many of us love a break from the cold weather, even if temporarily, but should we be worried about early blooms and the environment?
'Easy-to-care' has always been a big plus for indoor plants. Which ones are impossible to kill?
How many poinsettias have languished on high shelves so children and pets can't munch on their dangerous leaves? It may all have been for naught. The poinsettia's poisonous rep is a bit unfair.
Even if you've never gardened before, it's easy to add some plants to your yard in five easy steps.
Creative waterfalls for yards of all shapes and sizes.
It'll save you money and help the environment. How can you grab water from your roof and your washing machine and use it to hydrate your plants?
Sure, you could take a wrecking ball to everything that casts a shadow on your yard. But it's way easier to simply plant some veggies that thrive on shade. Which seeds should you sow?
If you're looking for a way to add color to your garden year after year, you can't go wrong with bright asters. Learn more about this floral star in this article.
For fragrance and looks it's hard to beat lavender. Find out more about this well-loved plant in this article.
Elephant's ear is a colocasia plant with large leaves. Learn more about other characteristics of elephant's ears.
There are many ways to use perennials, including as borders, in gardens, in flower arrangements and as groundcover. Find out which perennials are popular in the West from this article.
The South’s climate makes it suitable for the planting of various perennial flowers. Learn which perennials thrive in the South from this article.
If you have a vegetable garden, then you'd probably like to know how to keep insects off of vegetables. Learn how to keep insects off vegetables in this article.
Basil is one of your favorite herbs and you would like learn how to grow it in your yard. This article will now tell you how to grow basil.
You'd like to learn how to grow herbs in pots so that you can grow them inside. This article will tell you how to grow herbs in pots.
You'd like to learn how to grow herbs. This article will teach you how to grow herbs.
When you know how to grow lettuce, you can have this crisp and refreshing addition to any salad or sandwich any time you want. Learn how to grow lettuce in this article.
When you know how to grow parsley you can exercise your green thumb and flavor your dishes. Learn about how to grow parsley in this article.
Thyme is an aromatic herb that you can learn how to grow at home. Learn how to grow thyme in this article.
You can't always have fresh herbs, but you can have freshly dried herbs if you learn how to dry your own herbs at home. Learn how to dry herbs in this article.
You want to garden in Arizona, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to garden in Arizona in this article.
