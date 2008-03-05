HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening

Gardening

Gardening is a useful and relaxing pastime. Read gardening tips and learn how to plan and care for a variety of gardens.

Topics to Explore

Tomatoes

Cryptanthus

Green Peas

Earth Star Plant

Learn More

How Does the Herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup) Work?

Roundup is the brand name for the chemical glyphosate, which is the most widely used weedkiller today. Some hail it, some hate it, but what does it really do?

By Chris Pollette Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
Cucamelon: Not the Love Child of a Cucumber and a Watermelon

Cucamelons are about the size of grapes but they pack a big tart punch.

By Nathan Chandler Jul 18, 2019 Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

People have been saving seeds for centuries. But a new website takes the idea online, making it easier for farmers to find and share the seeds they want and need.

By John Perritano May 12, 2017 Gardening / Garden Design
'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Many of us love a break from the cold weather, even if temporarily, but should we be worried about early blooms and the environment?

By Alia Hoyt Feb 23, 2017 Gardening / Garden Design
Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

'Easy-to-care' has always been a big plus for indoor plants. Which ones are impossible to kill?

By Alia Hoyt Jan 14, 2016 Gardening / House Plants
Are poinsettias poisonous?

How many poinsettias have languished on high shelves so children and pets can't munch on their dangerous leaves? It may all have been for naught. The poinsettia's poisonous rep is a bit unfair.

By Colleen Cancio Gardening / House Plants
Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

DonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t have much space? That doesnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t mean you have to go without a garden.

By Blythe Copeland Gardening / Garden Design
Gardening for Beginners: Tips for First-Timers

Even if you've never gardened before, it's easy to add some plants to your yard in five easy steps.

By Blythe Copeland Gardening / Garden Design
5 Amazing Backyard Waterfalls

Creative waterfalls for yards of all shapes and sizes.

By Sarah Fernandez Gardening / Garden Design
How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

It'll save you money and help the environment. How can you grab water from your roof and your washing machine and use it to hydrate your plants?

By Clint Pumphrey Gardening / Annual Gardens
What veggies can you grow in a shady yard?

Sure, you could take a wrecking ball to everything that casts a shadow on your yard. But it's way easier to simply plant some veggies that thrive on shade. Which seeds should you sow?

By Clint Pumphrey Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
What are asters?

If you're looking for a way to add color to your garden year after year, you can't go wrong with bright asters. Learn more about this floral star in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Perennial Gardens
Should you plant lavender in your garden?

For fragrance and looks it's hard to beat lavender. Find out more about this well-loved plant in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Perennial Gardens
What's an "elephant’s ear"?

Elephant's ear is a colocasia plant with large leaves. Learn more about other characteristics of elephant's ears.

Gardening / House Plants
What type of perennial plant thrives in the West?

There are many ways to use perennials, including as borders, in gardens, in flower arrangements and as groundcover. Find out which perennials are popular in the West from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Perennial Gardens
What types of perennial plants thrive in the South?

The South’s climate makes it suitable for the planting of various perennial flowers. Learn which perennials thrive in the South from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Perennial Gardens
How to Keep Insects Off Vegetables

If you have a vegetable garden, then you'd probably like to know how to keep insects off of vegetables. Learn how to keep insects off vegetables in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to grow basil

Basil is one of your favorite herbs and you would like learn how to grow it in your yard. This article will now tell you how to grow basil.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Grow Herbs in Pots

You'd like to learn how to grow herbs in pots so that you can grow them inside. This article will tell you how to grow herbs in pots.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Grow Herbs

You'd like to learn how to grow herbs. This article will teach you how to grow herbs.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Grow Lettuce

When you know how to grow lettuce, you can have this crisp and refreshing addition to any salad or sandwich any time you want. Learn how to grow lettuce in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Grow Parsley

When you know how to grow parsley you can exercise your green thumb and flavor your dishes. Learn about how to grow parsley in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Grow Thyme

Thyme is an aromatic herb that you can learn how to grow at home. Learn how to grow thyme in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Dry Herbs

You can't always have fresh herbs, but you can have freshly dried herbs if you learn how to dry your own herbs at home. Learn how to dry herbs in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens
How to Garden in Arizona

You want to garden in Arizona, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to garden in Arizona in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Herb & Vegetable Gardens

