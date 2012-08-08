5 Ways to Adjust to Dorm Life

" " You may be leaving your parents behind, but you'll have a new family of friends to support you. Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Imagine that it's two days before your freshman year of college starts. Your parents drop you off at this strange, institutional-looking building, help you carry your luggage inside and give you a big hug. Then they drive away, leaving you behind. Welcome to dormitory life. You're on your own now. Kinda scary, isn't it?

You may be on your own, but you're not alone. Suddenly you find yourself surrounded by people around your own age who you've never meet before in your life, including one who's actually going to share a room with you. Some of these people may be looking at you funny. You may be looking at some of them funny. Depending on your personality, you may be thrilled by all this or you may be on the verge of having a panic attack.

About that panic attack: Don't have it. Everything's going to be okay. Someday you may look back on this as the greatest adventure of your life. But it doesn't hurt to be prepared for it. So on the next few pages we're going to give you a few simple rules for surviving — sorry, we meant adjusting to — dormitory life. Read the rules and commit them to memory, then relax. We promise you: This is going to be fun.