With long branches loaded with pure white, fragrant flowers, mock orange is a popular garden shrub wherever it is hardy. It blooms once each spring. Flowers are about an inch wide. Most types are single but doubles are available. Leaves are pointed ovals and drop in fall. Mature bushes can be 12 feet tall and wide.

How to grow: Plant shrubs with ample spacing between them, in any soil. They do best in rich soil with good drainage, slightly acidic to neutral. If necessary, prune after flowers finish blooming to improve the shape of the plant and to keep the bushes from getting too thick or the canes too old.

Uses: This is a large deciduous shrub best used in a shrubbery border or as an informal hedge.

Scientific name: Philadelphus coronarius

