Trees, shrubs and vines are a key element of a beautiful home that you shouldn't underestimate. Learn everything you need to know about trees, shrubs and vines.
Its blooms are lovely. But to many, its smell and invasiveness are anything but.
Oh Christmas tree — how did you get your signature shape? These iconic symbols don't naturally grow into a perfect pyramid, but that doesn't stop us from expecting it.
At one time, tourists could drive through this mighty California icon. Then only hikers could traverse it. Now only worms and bugs will be able to pass through.
Why would an ex-prime minister of a former Soviet state uproot an enormous tree to ship across the Black Sea? It's not the first controversy for Bidzina Ivanishvili.
Money may not grow on trees. But moss does. How does this plant manage to carpet hard surfaces like rocks and sidewalks?
The reds and browns of falling leaves don’t have to be the only color in your yard in the fall. Learn more about plants that thrive as the weather cools in this article.
Learn how to grow a buckeye tree and bring yellow, red and orange blooms to your garden. Learn about how to grow a buckeye tree in this article.
Bougainvilleas are beautiful, hearty plants that can be grown indoors or outdoors. Learn about how to grow bougainvilleas in this article.
Whether you're an amateur gardener or an experienced horticulturalist, you can have a flourishing grapevine in your garden. Learn about how to grow grapes in this article.
You can plant a pine tree from a seed or from a sapling. Learn how to plant a pine tree in this article.
You'd like to plant a peach seed in your garden, but you don't know how. Learn how to plant a peach seed in this article.
You planted a nectarine tree, and you now need to learn how to prune it. This article will tell you how to prune nectarine trees.
Arborists are especially trained to know when, why and how to remove branches from trees. Find out if you should pay someone to trim your trees in this article.
Besides purchasing particularly resistant trees, you can take basic steps to increase the chance of your tree surviving the next storm that hits it. Learn how to protect your trees from wind and storms from this article.
Mango is your favorite fruit and you'd love to learn how to plant a mango tree from a seed. Go no further because in this article you will learn how to plant a mango seed.
Japanese maples grow slowly, but they are beautiful and colorful in the fall. Learn how to care for them in this article.
Make sure that your hydrangea blooms again in the spring by learning how to prepare it for winter. Learn about how to prepare hydrangea for winter in this article.
If you're thinking about planting trees in your yard, consider learning how to plant pecan trees, which will provide both shade and delicious pecans. Read this article to learn how to plant pecan trees.
Nothing is as satisfying as growing a plum tree from a pit. This article shows you how to grow a plum tree from a pit.
You know it's important to prune your pine trees, but you're not sure how to do it. In this article we will teach you how to prune pine trees.
You'd like to plant podocarpus, but don't know how. Learn how to plant podocarpus in this article.
With proper care, you can grow caladiums indoors or outdoors.
You have some fruit trees that are in desperate need of pruning, and you're not sure how to prune fruit trees.
You'd like to go to the market and buy some fruit, but don't know how to pick ripe fruit.
You'd like to learn how to grow mock orange shrubs because of their beauty and their fragrance. Learn about how to grow a mock orange shrub in this article.
