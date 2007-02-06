Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Trees, Shrubs & Vines

Rhododendron

by Betty Barr Mackey
©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Rhododendrons colorful blossoms up to seven inches wide.

The rhododendron is a shrub that comes in many diverse species, but most people use the word to refer to Rhododendron catawbiense and its hybrids. These shrubs have large, leathery, shiny leaves and bright trumpet-shaped flowers in large trusses that bloom in late spring or summer. They have a lot of landscape impact with their colorful red, lavender, white, yellow, and pink globes of flowers, about seven inches wide. The rhododendrons vary from dwarf types to rangy natives 15 to 20 feet tall. The leaves are evergreen.

How to grow: Plant rhododendrons where they have room to grow to their large mature size. Plants prefer partial shade and rich, moist, acidic soil that is well drained. Remove seed heads carefully, so as not to disturb emerging shoots. Prune for shape after flowers bloom, only if necessary.

Advertisement

Uses: Woodland gardens, shrubbery borders, and foundation plantings.

Scientific name: Rhododendron species

Want more information? Try:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Evergreen Trees Don't Shed Their Needle-like Leaves

What's That Smell? It's the Dreaded Bradford Pear

How Do Christmas Trees Get Their Shape?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement