How Denim Insulation Works

Before you can install denim insulation, you have to get your hands on it. Unlike the fiberglass variety you can pick up at your local home improvement store, UltraTouch and other cotton insulation products were not readily available in retail outlets as of November 2011. Of course, if you head online, you can find a local distributor or buy it directly.

Once you have a supply of denim insulation at your house, you can get started with installation. You won't need your utility knife because the UltraTouch rolls come perforated to accommodate framing cavities of different sizes. You'll need a tape measure and, if your local building code calls for it, a material to provide a vapor barrier, as UltraTouch batts only come unfaced. Bonded Logic recommends the use of a semipermeable barrier with its denim insulation.

Advertisement

There are no limitations to where you can install UltraTouch. It's effective in interior and exterior walls, as well as most ceiling applications, and it can be used in either wood or metal framing cavities. Before you get started, though, you need to make sure the insulation has fully rebounded, or expanded back to its original thickness. This is necessary because the material gets compressed to make it easier to package. To accelerate the rebounding process, simply give each roll of denim insulation a good shake and let it sit for a while. Depending on climate and environmental conditions, full rebound may take several days.

After that, installation is quick and easy. UltraTouch relies on a friction fit -- each piece of insulation should be approximately 0.5 inches (1.3 centimeters) wider and longer than the actual cavity, enabling the material to fit securely without stapling. Bonded Logic manufactures UltraTouch to fit standard framing cavities (16 inches and 24 inches on center or 41 centimeters and 61 centimeters) with no additional sizing required. If you encounter an off-size cavity, the perforated rolls may work to create the proper fit. You can also use perforated rolls to make small pieces that fit around vent lines and electrical boxes. Also apply leftovers to small openings around windows and doors. Finally, if a vapor barrier is required, install it on the living-area side of the wall after you've installed the insulation.

With that, you'll be done -- unless you want to help others get their supply of denim insulation. Turn the page to learn more about denim recycling.