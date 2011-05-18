What kind of drill bits do I need for brick or concrete?

Drill bits that can drill through concrete are called masonry bits. They are also good for drilling through brick and stone. Drill bits with a tungsten carbide tip are the strongest; when it comes to solid concrete, the sharper the better. Masonry bits cut holes through concrete in two steps. The tip of the drill bit is larger in diameter than the shaft below so that when the shaft reaches the hole, it fits right in. Drilling at a lower speed is more efficient for drilling through concrete, and it prevents the bit from overheating. Drill bits come in a range of standard lengths and wall plug sizes.

Masonry bits with a carbide or durium tip specifically intended for hammer drills are more efficient and penetrate hard surfaces better and faster. Any type of drill can be used with standard drill bits for masonry work, but regular drills may not be the best choice for particularly tough jobs.

Originally Published: May 18, 2011