11 Easiest Vegetables to Grow Throughout the Year

By: Mack Hayden  |  Jul 24, 2024
Toddler crouching in a garden with an adult in the background
There's a certain satisfaction in growing your own food, especially when you can get the kids involved. Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

Starting your own vegetable garden can be a rewarding and delicious hobby. But choosing the right vegetables can make the difference between a bountiful harvest and a frustrating experience. If you're a beginner, you'll want to start with the easiest vegetables to grow in different seasons.

For instance, cool-season crops are great choices because they can tolerate partial shade and don't mind cooler temperatures. By contrast, warm-season crops are also easy to grow and thrive in the heat of summer.

Still, there are certain things you'll need to do no matter what you plant, especially when it comes to seeds and soil! Be sure to read to the end for important tips.

Contents
  1. 3 Easy-to-grow Leafy Greens
  2. 3 Quick-harvest Root Vegetables
  3. 3 Warm-weather Vegetables for Easy Growth
  4. 2 Cool-season Crops to Consider
  5. Why Start From Seed vs. Transplant?
  6. Preparing the Soil for Easy Growth
  7. Let's Get Growing!

3 Easy-to-grow Leafy Greens

Does building a salad from scratch sound like it's your speed? There are plenty of leafy greens that are very easy to grow. Here are just a few to keep in mind:

1. Lettuce: A Classic Choice for Easy Growth

Lettuce is perfect for beginners since it's one of the easiest vegetables to grow. It’s a cool-season crop that can tolerate partial shade and prefers well-drained soil and consistent moisture.

Some lettuce will grow in as little as 20 days, so you can enjoy a continuous crop throughout the growing season. Whether you’re growing leaf lettuce varieties or head lettuce, you’ll find it a satisfying addition to your garden.

2. Kale: A Nutritious and Easy-to-Grow Option

Kale is another cool-season crop that thrives in partial shade. Rich in vitamins and minerals, kale is a nutritious addition to any meal. It's also a great go-to if you like your salads on the crunchier side.

You can have plenty of kale in your garden in as little as 50 days, and it'll continue to produce throughout year, especially if you keep picking the leaves. Kale can tolerate frost, so it's the perfect leafy green to have in your garden year-round.

3. Swiss Chard: A Versatile Leafy Green for Any Garden

Swiss chard is another versatile leafy green that’s easy to grow and packed with nutrients. Like lettuce and kale, it prefers well-drained soil and partial shade.

Like lettuce, you can have this one ready in under three weeks, and it's a continuous crop perfect for salads, sautés and soups. Plus, the colorful stems will add even more aesthetic appeal to your vegetable garden.

3 Quick-harvest Root Vegetables

Leafy greens can grow really, really fast — but they aren't the only vegetables you can get to sprout in a few weeks or months. Certain root vegetables are also very easy to grow.

1. Radishes: Fast-growing and Easy to Care For

Radishes are one of the fastest-growing vegetables, making them ideal for impatient gardeners. Radishes prefer well-drained soil and consistent moisture — as do most of the plants on this list.

They’re great in salads, as a garnish or even as a crunchy snack. Plant radish seeds in early spring or late summer for the best results.

2. Carrots: A Simple and Rewarding Root Vegetable

Carrots will start showing up for you in as little as two months. Keep their soil loose and moist, but not very wet. It goes without saying that carrots are perfect for salads, stews and on their own. They're high in Vitamin A and are terrific for eye health.

If you plant them in early spring, you'll be in for a bountiful harvest by mid-summer.

3. Beets: A Sweet and Easy-to-grow Root Vegetable

These sweet treats are versatile in the kitchen. Pickle them, roast them, carve them up, put them in a salad — the possibilities abound. You can harvest beets in as little as 60 days, and the greens that sprout alongside them are edible and full of nutrients.

3 Warm-weather Vegetables for Easy Growth

Whether you live in a temperate climate year-round or only have a few months of warm weather every year, some vegetables grow best when the sun is shining a little more boldly. These are a few vegetables worth growing when it's hotter outside.

1. Cucumbers: A Refreshing and Low-maintenance Option

Cucumbers prefer warm soil temperatures and they're extremely easy to grow. Full sun makes them happy to grow — and you'll see results in about 50 days. You can also pickle them to make, well, pickles. Plant cucumbers in a sunny spot and enjoy their crisp, fresh taste all summer long.

2. Green Beans: A Simple and Productive Warm-weather Veggie

Green beans are another warm-season crop that’s easy to grow. They'll continue to produce throughout the season as long as the sun's shining.

Steamed or roasted, these are a healthy and tasty snack or addition to just about any meal. Whether you’re growing bush beans or pole beans, you’ll enjoy a plentiful harvest.

3. Zucchini: A Versatile and Easy-to-grow Summer Squash

Zucchini is a summer squash known for its prolific production. Zucchini plants grow quickly — you can harvest it in a little over a month — and you can grill or sauté them for a delicious and nutritious addition to your meals. These are must-haves for any home garden.

2 Cool-season Crops to Consider

You don't have to forgo vegetable gardening just because it's cold outside. Cool-season crops can be just as easy to grow as any other.

1. Broccoli: A Cool-season Crop for Easy Growth

Don't forget to eat your broccoli! Packed with nutrients, this super healthy vegetable prefers partial shade and can grow in under two months as the weather starts to get colder.

Of course, you may have a hard time getting it to sprout in a blizzard — but it'll continue produce side shoots and heads, even when the sky starts to get cloudier.

2. Peas: A Simple and Rewarding Legume for Any Garden

Peas are a cool-season crop that’s simple to grow and rewarding to harvest. Keep them in a shady, cool area for the best possible results. Whether you’re growing snap peas, snow peas or garden peas, you’ll enjoy their sweet, fresh taste.

Why Start From Seed vs. Transplant?

One of the first decisions you'll need to make is whether to start your vegetables from seed or buy transplants from a local nursery.

Starting from seed can be more cost-effective and allows you to have more control over the growing conditions. Plus, there's something incredibly satisfying about seeing a tiny seed sprout and grow into a full-sized plant.

On the other hand, transplants can give you a head start on the growing season, especially if you live in a region with a short summer. However, they can be more expensive than seeds. Consider your budget, the time you have and the growing season in your area when making this decision.

Preparing the Soil for Easy Growth

Great vegetables start with great soil. Use fertile soil with good drainage to prevent water logging, which can lead to root rot. Adding organic matter like compost or manure can improve soil structure and fertility.

It's also a good idea to test your soil pH and adjust as necessary to ensure optimal growth. Most vegetables prefer slightly acidic to neutral soil (pH 6.0-7.0). Preparing your garden soil properly will give your vegetables the best chance to thrive.

Keeping Soil Moist for a Bountiful Harvest

Watering your plants regularly is key to a successful garden, but avoid overwatering. Moist soil is good, but wet soil can kill your plants. Mulching around plants helps retain moisture and suppress weeds, which compete for water and nutrients.

If you're gardening in containers, use potting soil, since it'll drain excess water, ensuring good drainage and aeration for your plants. Plus, it often includes added nutrients that give your plants a healthy start.

Growing the Same Plant in Succession for a Continuous Harvest

To ensure a steady supply of fresh produce, consider planting the same crop every 1-2 weeks. This technique, known as succession planting, allows you to harvest continuously throughout the growing season. It's particularly effective for fast-growing vegetables like lettuce, radishes and green beans.

Let's Get Growing!

Growing your own vegetables can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. By choosing easy-to-grow vegetables and following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to a plentiful crop yield.

Whether you’re growing in a container garden, raised beds or a traditional garden bed, these vegetables are sure to thrive and provide you with fresh, delicious produce all season long. Happy gardening!

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

