10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Wood is easily damaged, so try to wipe up all spills quickly to prevent stains and keep countertops as dry as possible. About once a month or so, rub linseed or mineral oil into the wood to protect it from moisture. Here are some additional cleaning tips:

Remove stains with a solution of 1/4 cup chlorine bleach in 1 quart warm water. Rinse, dry and coat with oil.

To get rid of odors that are absorbed by wooden countertops, rub the surface with a slice of lemon.

To clean wooden countertops, mix 1/2 cup baking soda in 1 quart warm water. Rub the paste into the wood using a synthetic scouring pad. Rinse well and blot up excess moisture. When dry, restore the finish by using boiled linseed oil rubbed in with a fine steel wool pad. Treat the countertop with two coats of oil, applied 24 hours apart, blotting up excess moisture after each application.