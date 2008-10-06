Ultimate Guide to Concrete Countertops

Concrete can be found all over the world. Ed Freeman/Stone/ Getty Images

Concrete is the bedrock of urban civilization. You drive on it, walk on it, park on it and probably work inside of it. Your house stands on it. And you no doubt hurt yourself on it as a kid.

But did you ever imagine a concrete countertop? Many people are choosing concrete over granite or solid-surface composites for their kitchen remodels. Sure, concrete is hard and durable. But why would you want to make this rough, gray industrial workhorse a major feature in your kitchen, the heart of your home?

­First of all, forget gray and rough. What started as a coarse, blocky, low-budget experiment of the 1970s housing industry has matured into an industry in its own right. Today's concrete artisans individually handcraft countertops to their client's exact specifications of form and function. Each one is an original work of art, an expression of the homeowner's personality.

Concrete countertops account for only a small portion of countertop replacements, but they're gaining popularity both as high-end upgrades and as do-it-yourself projects. In the following pages, we'll explore concrete countertops and the potential for a do-it-yourself project.