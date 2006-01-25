10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Concrete is a versatile countertop option with a range of styles and colors, and the surface is eco-friendly, too. Concrete's two main ingredients (sand and water) are abundant, and recycled materials like glass can be included in the mixture as well.

When concrete is used in homes, it's often cured and sealed for protection and longevity. To clean concrete surfaces, use a mixture of vinegar and water, and always avoid abrasive soaps and cleaning solutions containing harsh chemicals. Abrasive pads and sponges can damage the surface as well.

Advertisement