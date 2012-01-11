Make Your Own Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Detergent

" " IStockphoto.com/Adam Borkowski DCL

I am not even sure where I got this recipe for homemade dishwasher detergent. I know that years ago eco-friendly dishwasher soap was not readily available in the grocery store and when I could find it it was expensive. I can only be as environmentally friendly as my limited budget will allow so sometimes I have to find ways of doing things more economically...in this case making my own.

Many people know that they can make homemade laundry detergent but not so many know about homemade dishwasher soap.

This will cut grease on your dishes. You will get a better result if you fill the rinse agent reservoir in your dishwasher with distilled white vinegar. It will leave your dishes grease free, shiny, and it isn't at all hard on your vintage and antique items.

But the major benefit goes to your wallet. It cost less than a penny a load to make, or 50 loads of dishes for just 50 cents. Now, that's frugal!

Ingredients in Homemade Dishwasher Detergent

Your environmentally friendly dishwasher detergent is going to have four main ingredients.

Washing Soda - This stuff has been around forever. It is a natural substance, made from salt and limestone. Scientifically it is known as sodium carbonate . It cuts grease on anything and can be used for many (if not most) of the cleaning projects in your home. Arm and Hammer puts it out in the United States. If you can't find it at your grocers you can find it on Amazon and other places online.

Borax - Borax occurs naturally in the environment and can be mined as well as created in a lab. It is toxic in concentrated amounts, and you should keep it out of the reach of children. You can find it by the laundry detergent; Borateem is one brand.

Kosher Salt - Kosher salt is a pure salt. I use it for cooking because the food tastes cleaner. It it what my recipe calls for, I am not sure why.

Citric acid - You can buy food grade citric acid like Fruit Fresh or just use unsweetened lemonade packets.

Recipe for Homemade Dishwasher Detergent

1 cup Washing soda

1 cup Borax

½ cup salt

½ cup citric acid

Mix together and store tightly covered in a Mason Jar. Use one tablespoon per load. Add vinegar to the rinse dispenser for the best results.