Home & Garden

How to Fix Drywall Holes

Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.

Holy Shiplap! This Easy-to-install Wall Treatment Is a Perennial Favorite

The overlapping rabbet joint that defines true shiplap is the same kind of joint that made seagoing ships watertight.

Pi Can Help You Determine the Age of Your Trees

Curious to know how old those big trees are in your yard? We'll tell you how to use geometry to figure out their ages without risking their health.

Why Electric Fireplaces Are Hot

How to Prepare for a Hurricane

Painter's Tape vs. Masking Tape: What's the Difference?

How to Choose the Best Pergola

How to Clean a Keurig

Is All That Shines Really Sterling Silver?
Appliances

Home appliances make life easier, but what's really going on inside them? HowStuffWorks Home Appliances articles take a look inside common household appliances.

How to Clean a Keurig

Getting to the Bottom of the Bidet

What's the Difference Between Toilet Paper and Tissue?

Green Living

Confused about what green means? Find out how your personal choices can affect the world we live in. Whether you're dining or driving, we'll show you how to be more eco-friendly.

Biophilic Design: How Bringing the Outside Inside Makes You Happy

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Home Decor

For some this is the fun part, for others deciding what color to paint, or where to put the couch is as stressful as going to the dentist. Either way HowStuffWorks has got you covered with tips, tricks and cold compresses.

Is All That Shines Really Sterling Silver?

Why Porcelain Has Been the Most Prized Ceramic for Centuries

How to Buy the Best Trundle Bed

Community Living

Discover what community living is all about! Explore these articles and learn about dorms, apartments, townhomes and condos.

How often should you dust your dorm room?

Dorms: Can you get athlete’s foot from the dorm shower?

How often should you clean your dorm room?

Home Improvement

Home improvement is much easier when you are well-informed. Learn about home improvement, home safety and home maintenance.

How to Choose the Best Pergola

What Are Silverfish and How Do You Get Rid of Them?

10 Awesome Uses for Duct Tape

Lawn & Garden

Yard and lawn care is an important part of maintaining a home. Learn about landscaping and get yard tips and advice from the experts at HowStuffWorks.

From Plant Pots to Ancient Armies, Terracotta Is Universal

Pi Can Help You Determine the Age of Your Trees

How to Choose the Best Trellis for Your Garden

Stain Removal

Stain removal techniques can vary drastically depending on the type of stain and the stained surface. Learn stain removal techniques.

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Real Estate

Buying or selling a home is a big move and can be stressful. We have tips and in-depth articles on everything from mortgages to home equity loans.

Do You Have to Tell Buyers Your House Is Haunted?

What Is an APR (Annual Percentage Rate)?

8 Surprising Things Your Homeowners Insurance Doesn't Cover

