Where to Donate Old Trophies

By: Josh Peterson, Planet Green  |  Updated: Apr 5, 2021

We all like to win. Who doesn't? Winners often get trophies that they can hold aloft like a baby Lion King. But what happens when the thrill of victory dissipates? What happens when the trophy for 'most pies eaten near a waterfall' no longer seems relevant to the person you are today? You may want to ditch those trophies. But how?

There are plenty of crafty reuses for trophies. One can make a decorative yard ornament or put trophies in a terrarium with their turtle, or a person could make an art piece that represents the 'inner trophy in all mankind.' But I don't hearken to crafty ideas. I like practical ideas. I'm no fun. My face is stern and pallid. See that little picture of me at the top of this web page? That?s the only time I've ever smiled.

Here are three places to donate those impossible-to-recycle trophies.

1. Awardex.com

This trophy and award company is accepting donations of old trophies and awards. They will reuse the award to make new awards and trophies. The circle of trophy life continues. Here is Awardex's contact info.

Awardex.com

117 S. Cook St. Suite 360

Barrington, IL 60010

2. Art Inc.

Art Inc. has a recycling program. They recycle acrylics. Most novelty trophies are made out of acrylics. Send your acrylic trophies to Art Inc. and they will recycle your trophies and probably make some art out of it.

Originally Published: Jan 11, 2012

Donate Trophies FAQ

Does anyone buy old trophies?
You may be able to sell old trophies at pawn shops, but don't expect to get an awful lot for them. It is also possible to give them to schools or clubs who can change the name tags and reuse them.
Are old trophies worth anything?
If the trophies are considered collectibles or antiques or are made of real gold or silver, they will be very valuable. Otherwise, trophies that are made of plain metal are not worth much.
Does The Salvation Army accept old trophies?
The Salvation Army, along with other non-profit thrift stores, will accept old trophies as donations but you don’t get any money for them.
Does anyone recycle old trophies?
You can send old trophies to a recycling plant where it will be either melted or broken down before being used for manufacturing.
Can you donate trophies?
You can donate old trophies to non-profits such as Goodwill, The Salvation Army or other thrift shops. You can also contact your local non-profit organization who may accept the old trophies as a donation, repurpose them and sell them.
 
