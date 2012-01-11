7 Great Ways to Insulate Your Windows

" " Eco Answers US DCL

From an energy standpoint, windows might seem like a detriment. A significant portion of heat loss is due to windows, but doing away with them would be foolish. Using natural light can create a pleasant in-home atmosphere and reduce your lighting expenditure. Opening them for fresh air or putting a pie on the sill to cool are other benefits. But make sure to insulate your windows. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Blackout Curtains

Blackout curtains are fairly inexpensive. You can find blackout curtains for under 100 dollars. They reduce heat loss through the window by a fourth and cut down noise pollution by almost half.

2. Cellular Blinds

Cellular blinds can significantly increase the insulation value of your windows. A really good pair of blinds can increase your windows R-value by almost 3.

3. Weatherstripping

Weatherstripping is an oldy but a goody. Putting weather stripping around your windows and doors can lower your heating bills by a fifth. Not bad.

4. Energy Film

Energy film is an expensive way to decrease heating and cooling costs while letting in light. Unlike regular window plastic, energy film has increased transparency. Use this with cellular blinds or blackout curtains and your energy costs will plummet.

5. Energy Panels Energy panels are kind of a mix between storm windows and weatherstripping. They insulate by trapping air between the panes and have two panes themselves. It's like having triple pane windows at a fraction of the cost. Manufacturer's claim that energy panels can reduce heat loss by 55%. 6. Storm Windows Storm windows can be placed on the interior or the exterior of the home. They prevent 25% of heat loss and a low-e coating will add further insulate. Exterior storm windows also protect your windows from damage during storms. 7. Bubble Wrap Bubble wrap may be the cheapest and easiest way to insulate your windows. A normal window pane has an R value of .8. Bubble wrap will increase the R-value to about 2. Energy Film from Eco Answers was featured on the Elle's Challenge Episode of Wa$ted!