Make Your Own Sand

Kiss expensive, toxic crystalline-silica-containing play sand goodbye: Podcasting mamas Vickey and Jen (of VickeyandJen.com fame) have a recipe for making your own play sand for the kiddies. Mix in some used coffee grounds, cornmeal, and some flour, and voila!, instant backyard sandbox paradise.

Tip: Keep the sandbox covered, unless you're jonesing for some nugget-size surprises from the neighborhood kitty squad. Homemade Sand:

4 cups dried, used coffee grounds

2 cups cornmeal

1 cup flour

1/2 cup salt

1. Dry the grounds in the sun or in your oven on low heat. Make sure the grounds are extremely dry-otherwise they'll mold. Stir all ingredients together and there you go!

2. Provide funnels, scoops, wooden spoons for hours of mixing, stirring, and pouring fun. Empty bowls and small containers are great for dumping and filling. ::VickyandJen.com

Difficulty level: Easy