What Is Modal Fabric and Is It Eco-friendly?

" " Modal fabric is made from beech trees, which require much less water to grow than cotton. Markus Renner/Electric Arts/Copyright Lenzing AG

Even though modal fabric is sourced using plants, the production process still uses dyes and chemicals. For instance, exposure to carbon disulfide is known to be hazardous, especially in the workplace. Studies also have shown adverse health effects to animals that have long-term inhalation exposure.

In 1977, Lenzing began using an eco-friendly bleaching method for its cellulosic fibers. The process is less toxic, reuses the chemicals and sources beech trees from forests that are FSC or PEFC accredited. Lenzing trademarked its modal fabric as TENCEL Modal®.

Modal can also be given the green light as a more eco-friendly alternative to other fabrics, however, especially if it is made from sustainably sourced wood. This means the textile manufacturers must use trees planted explicitly for modal fabric, and it's even better if they're on land not suitable for any other agricultural growth. But because modal fabric has become so popular, not all companies use trees planted specifically for this purpose.

But when compared to cotton, the modal fabric manufacturing process uses between 10 and 20 times less water because beech trees need less water than cotton.