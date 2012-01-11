7 Ways to Make a Cell Phone Stand from Junk Drawer Materials

" " Bryan Casey DCL

Caring for a cell phone is part and parcel of keeping it for a long time, which is one of the traits of a green gadget owner. One way to make sure it stays looking brand new is to create a charging stand for it so that it isn't sliding around a desk or table top getting scratched or dented. Luckily, you don't have to go farther than your junk drawer or craft box to be able to fashion a charging stand. Here are six ideas for quick and easy cell phone stands.

1. An old credit card

If you're looking to curb your spending, you can cut up a credit card into a stand. Or, you can always grab an old gift card or membership card. A few snips, and you're set.

2. A business card

It doesn't have to be plastic to work well. If you don't have credit cards to spare, try out using business cards.

3. Paper clips

It's always fun bending paperclips into various shapes and figures. That creativity is put to good use fashioning a cell phone stand.

4. Scratched CDs

CDs are rapidly becoming obsolete and perhaps you have a stack laying around that need a new purpose. A charging stand is a great new use for them.

5. Toblerone box Yep, Toblerone. Your sweet tooth and caring for your cell phone can both be satisfied with this project.

6. Pencils and Rubber Bands A handful of pencils and rubber bands can transform into a cool little stand in just a few minutes.

7. Used Paper If you have some cardstock or heavier paper that needs to be recycled, try turning it into this quick cut-n-fold stand.