Hip Design Trends to Please You and Your Teen

You don’t have to look far to realize that teens like to mix patterns, colors, and textures in a way that most adults don’t. And that’s exactly what design is all about: It isn’t about having everything be matchy-matchy anymore. Good design is about layering textures and patterns to create a space that is uniquely yours, and since a teen’s bedroom is the only place they can truly call their own (even though it is technically your house), they should mix and match accessories in a way that infuses their style into the space. Let them paint a plain pillow or shred the edges of it, or add a blanket that’s a crazy color. These accessories are easy and inexpensive to swap out, and they allow your teen to feel like the room is all hers in a way that is completely harmless to your home in the long-term.

