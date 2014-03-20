Bedroom Decor

Bedroom decor should always feel comfortable and cozy, whether its occupant is the home owner or a guest. Make your bedroom feel like a safe haven with these great ideas.

How to Buy the Best Trundle Bed
Trundle beds are great for kid sleepovers and temporary adult guests. They're also good space savers, but you need to keep a few things in mind before selecting one.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Bed Sizes Are Totally Getting Bigger
You might have grown up sleeping in a twin bed but chances are your kid is in a full. Or, maybe you and your spouse have upgraded to a king-size bed. So why are beds getting bigger?

By Alia Hoyt

Could Waterbeds Ever Make a Comeback?
Once a staple of homes in the 1970s and '80s, waterbeds have gone the way of the dinosaur. What happened to these groovy once-must-have beds?

By John Donovan

Higher Thread Count Doesn't Make a Better Bedsheet
You should consider the thread count when buying sheets, but it's not the only thing that matters, say experts.

By Dave Roos

Window Treatments 101
Add color, texture, and style to your room by finding the perfect window treatments.

By Blythe Copeland

Expand Your Wardrobe Space with DIY Closets
Keep your clothes, shoes, and accessories organized and within reach by designing a custom closet.

Hip Design Trends to Please You and Your Teen
There may not be much that you and your teen can agree on, but these trends in design will make you both happy.

By Sarah Fernandez

Tips and Tricks to Make Your Bedroom Feel Bigger
Give a small space a big impact with these inspiring tips and tricks.

By Tanya Edwards

Spring Decorating Refresh: Tweens' Rooms
As you go through your home and replace winter accessories for lighter choices in honor of the coming spring, don't forget your tween's room. It needs some fun, bright changes, too.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Choose Speakers for a Bedroom
Would you like to know how to choose a new set of speakers for your bedroom? This article will help you learn how to choose speakers for a bedroom.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Duvet Cover
It's not hard to learn how to make a duvet cover. Learn how to make a duvet cover in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Tween Room Ideas for Under $100
Tween room ideas for under $100 will help you redesign their rooms without breaking the bank. Find tween room ideas for under $100 at HowStuffWorks.

By Cristen Conger

What does thread count really mean?
You might suspect thread count is simply a marketing ploy to make Egyptian cotton sheets sound more luxurious. But it's really a scientific term, with strict federal standards on how those threads are counted.

By Kathy Price-Robinson

Would you pay $64,950 for a bed?
While a lot of people's jaws would drop if asked whether they would pay $64,950 for a bed, there are others out there who would answer a resounding yes -- even outside the typical luxury-purchase crowd. What makes this bed so expensive?

By Jessika Toothman

Bedroom Decorating Ideas
Whether you're decorating a master bedroom, a child's room, a teenager's room, or a guest bedroom, follow this expert decorating advice to create the mood you desire. And check out the image gallery for design inspiration!

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas
Decorating your teen's room is a great opportunity for collaboration. Learn funky, youthful decorating ideas that remain practical.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

How to Design a Seasonal Closet
Knowing what to do with your winter coats in the middle of July poses a certain challenge. The best solution is a seasonal coat closet. Learn how to design a seasonal closet.

By Debra K. Melchior

How to Design a His and Her Closet
Come on, admit it. You've fought with your spouse over coveted closet space. It doesn't have to be that way, though. With the right design, you can even have leftover space. Learn more.

By Debra K. Melchior

How to Design a Man's Closet
When it comes to closet space, the needs of a man are different from the needs of a woman. Easy access is the name of the game for men. Learn about designing a man's closet.

By Debra K. Melchior

How to Design a Teen's Closet
The messy closet is a hallmark of being a teenager. So how do you organize all those piles of shirts, shoes and who knows what else? Learn how to design a teen's closet.

By Debra K. Melchior