Bedroom Decor
Bedroom decor should always feel comfortable and cozy, whether its occupant is the home owner or a guest. Make your bedroom feel like a safe haven with these great ideas.
Bathroom Updates That Won’t Break the Bank
How to Add a Bathroom
Easy DIY Tiling Tips for Amateurs
How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating
Trends in Playroom Decor
Spring Decorating Refresh: Kids' Rooms
Why Gift Recipients Have a Surprising Preference for Sloppy Wrapping
How to Use Christmas Fragrances in Your Decorations
How to Add Citrus Scents to Your Home
Is All That Shines Really Sterling Silver?
Why Porcelain Has Been the Most Prized Ceramic for Centuries
From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It
Learn More
Trundle beds are great for kid sleepovers and temporary adult guests. They're also good space savers, but you need to keep a few things in mind before selecting one.
You might have grown up sleeping in a twin bed but chances are your kid is in a full. Or, maybe you and your spouse have upgraded to a king-size bed. So why are beds getting bigger?
By Alia Hoyt
Once a staple of homes in the 1970s and '80s, waterbeds have gone the way of the dinosaur. What happened to these groovy once-must-have beds?
By John Donovan
You should consider the thread count when buying sheets, but it's not the only thing that matters, say experts.
By Dave Roos
Add color, texture, and style to your room by finding the perfect window treatments.
Keep your clothes, shoes, and accessories organized and within reach by designing a custom closet.
There may not be much that you and your teen can agree on, but these trends in design will make you both happy.
Give a small space a big impact with these inspiring tips and tricks.
As you go through your home and replace winter accessories for lighter choices in honor of the coming spring, don't forget your tween's room. It needs some fun, bright changes, too.
Would you like to know how to choose a new set of speakers for your bedroom? This article will help you learn how to choose speakers for a bedroom.
It's not hard to learn how to make a duvet cover. Learn how to make a duvet cover in this article.
Tween room ideas for under $100 will help you redesign their rooms without breaking the bank. Find tween room ideas for under $100 at HowStuffWorks.
You might suspect thread count is simply a marketing ploy to make Egyptian cotton sheets sound more luxurious. But it's really a scientific term, with strict federal standards on how those threads are counted.
While a lot of people's jaws would drop if asked whether they would pay $64,950 for a bed, there are others out there who would answer a resounding yes -- even outside the typical luxury-purchase crowd. What makes this bed so expensive?
Whether you're decorating a master bedroom, a child's room, a teenager's room, or a guest bedroom, follow this expert decorating advice to create the mood you desire. And check out the image gallery for design inspiration!
Decorating your teen's room is a great opportunity for collaboration. Learn funky, youthful decorating ideas that remain practical.
Knowing what to do with your winter coats in the middle of July poses a certain challenge. The best solution is a seasonal coat closet. Learn how to design a seasonal closet.
Come on, admit it. You've fought with your spouse over coveted closet space. It doesn't have to be that way, though. With the right design, you can even have leftover space. Learn more.
When it comes to closet space, the needs of a man are different from the needs of a woman. Easy access is the name of the game for men. Learn about designing a man's closet.
The messy closet is a hallmark of being a teenager. So how do you organize all those piles of shirts, shoes and who knows what else? Learn how to design a teen's closet.