How to Build Deer Antler Lamps

Whether you want to add a cottage feel to your living room or simply make an art project out of recycled materials, a deer antler lamp is the perfect project. It will light your space with style and design. Follow the easy steps listed below and set a homemade deer antler lamp on your table.

Materials:

  • Deer antlers (can also be made from elk or moose antlers [source: Collier])
  • Oil Soap
  • Polyurethane
  • Paintbrush
  • Drill
  • Electrical wiring with light socket(s)
  • Glue
  • Light bulb(s)
  • Lampshade

Here's what to do:

  1. Prep the antlers. You can use as many antlers as you want for the lamp. Clean the antlers thoroughly with oil soap and a clean cloth to remove any grime and dirt.
  2. Apply layers of polyurethane with a paintbrush. Allow the antlers to dry completely between each layer. The polyurethane will create a protective seal.
  3. Decide where you want to put the light bulb(s) on the antlers.
  4. Stack the antlers into a position you like, making sure that they rest flat on the table.
  5. Glue the antlers together in the arrangement you have chosen. If the antler base isn't sturdy enough, you can screw them together.
  6. Drill a hole through the antler(s), where you will place the light socket.
  7. Run the electrical wiring through the hole you just drilled [source: Deer Hunting].
  8. Carefully glue the light socket to the antler.
  9. Screw in the light bulb to the socket.
  10. Place the lampshade on top of the bulb.
  11. Plug in your new deer antler lamp, and enjoy!

