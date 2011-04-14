How to Build Deer Antler Lamps

Whether you want to add a cottage feel to your living room or simply make an art project out of recycled materials, a deer antler lamp is the perfect project. It will light your space with style and design. Follow the easy steps listed below and set a homemade deer antler lamp on your table.
Materials:
- Deer antlers (can also be made from elk or moose antlers [source: Collier])
- Oil Soap
- Polyurethane
- Paintbrush
- Drill
- Electrical wiring with light socket(s)
- Glue
- Light bulb(s)
- Lampshade
Here's what to do:
- Prep the antlers. You can use as many antlers as you want for the lamp. Clean the antlers thoroughly with oil soap and a clean cloth to remove any grime and dirt.
- Apply layers of polyurethane with a paintbrush. Allow the antlers to dry completely between each layer. The polyurethane will create a protective seal.
- Decide where you want to put the light bulb(s) on the antlers.
- Stack the antlers into a position you like, making sure that they rest flat on the table.
- Glue the antlers together in the arrangement you have chosen. If the antler base isn't sturdy enough, you can screw them together.
- Drill a hole through the antler(s), where you will place the light socket.
- Run the electrical wiring through the hole you just drilled [source: Deer Hunting].
- Carefully glue the light socket to the antler.
- Screw in the light bulb to the socket.
- Place the lampshade on top of the bulb.
- Plug in your new deer antler lamp, and enjoy!