4 Ways to Decorate with Grass

Plant your grass today, and in three to four days you should start seeing sprouts-and in ten days your grass will be ready to display!

Use a fast draining potting mix, like cactus mix. Place some screen mesh at the bottom of your pot to aid drainage, then scoop in the soil. Leave about an inch from the top of the pot and level it off.

At this point, water the soil very well so the seeds have a moist bed to lie in. Then sprinkle the seed generously over the soil. Rye grass grows especially well indoors. Sprinkle a little more soil over the seeds, then use a mist spray bottle to keep the soil moist for the next few days. In a few days, you'll see some green.