4 Ways to Decorate with Grass

When people think of indoor plants, the last thing that comes to mind is grass. But this overlooked flower has become a popular addition to interior decorating, exuding vibrant green hues and inspiring sunny sensibilities. Follow our steps, from seed to centerpiece, and watch the grass and your smile grow.
There is silk grass available, but it is so simple to grow grass that it's silly to buy fake. And with fresh, green grass you can really bring the sunny feeling of spring indoors, even on rainy days.
