How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Everyone has their own sense of style, and just as you may love green chevrons, another member of the family may prefer blue polka dots. Have the kids and adults in the family write down a list of their three favorite colors and patterns as well as their three least favorites. Then cross-reference them to see what likes and dislikes you have in common, if any. If everyone has green on their top three colors, then that certainly makes it easy, but even if that’s not the case, use these lists to direct your decor. Try to steer away from colors or patterns that certain members of the family have an aversion to, and only work them into the room design on a smaller scale if other members of the family happen to have those items on their favorites list.

