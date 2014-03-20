Nursery Decor

Nursery decor require special considerations to make them comfortable, functional and safe for the little ones. Find inspiration in these articles.

How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating
Let your kids have a say in your homeÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s dÃƒÂ©cor without losing control of the overall design.

By Sarah Fernandez

Trends in Playroom Decor
The latest (and most fun) looks for your childÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s playroom!

By Tanya Edwards

Spring Decorating Refresh: Kids' Rooms
Your child may be outgrowing the nursery feel of his or her bedroom, so while you're thinking of ways to grow it up, consider ways to spring it up, too.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Kid-Friendly Study Areas
Are you looking to create a kid-friendly study area? Check out this article and learn more about how to create a kid-friendly study area in your home.

By Home Made Simple

Kids' Rooms
Decorating your child's room involves decisions regarding safety, comfort, access, and style. Learn how to decorate spaces for kids of any age.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Safety Tips for Decorating Kids' Rooms
Your child's room should be a safe space to sleep, play, and study. Learn tips for decorating that take safety issues into serious consideration.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Kids' Bedroom Decorating Ideas
Color and furniture can be used to execute a limitless number of themes for a child's bedroom. Check out these kids' bedroom decorating ideas.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Playroom Decorating Ideas
Furniture and color schemes are among the ways you can make a boring room into an inviting playroom for kids. See some playroom decorating ideas.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas
A baby's nursery should be a soothing space for baby and parents. Get decorating ideas for your baby's room, including themes, patterns, and colors.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Kids' Bathroom Decorating Ideas
Kids' bathroom decorating ideas make use of unique colors, designs, and even fixtures to make kids comfortable. Get some interesting ideas here.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Kids' Rooms Decor
Choosing kids' rooms decor can be an overwhelming task. Find suggestions on budgeting, furniture choices, and more in this helpful article.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas
Spark your child's imagination with these fanciful toddler bedroom decorating ideas. Learn how to use furniture, fabrics and other elements.

By Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

How to Design a Child's Closet
When it comes to organizing a child's closet, keep it simple. Stress routine and develop a basic system for their toys and clothes. Learn how to design a child's closet.

By Debra K. Melchior