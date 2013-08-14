5 Decorative Ways to Scent Your Home with Cedar

Elegant in look and lovely in scent, a cedar chest is a great way to incorporate cedar into your home. Moth and bug resistant, it combines form and function. At the foot of a bed, it can store spare blankets and heirloom quilts. In a living room, use it as a side table that stores out-of-season clothes like sweaters. Refresh the scent occasionally by rubbing fine textured sandpaper gently along the grain of the wood – on the inside of the chest -- and vacuum the dust before storing clothing.

