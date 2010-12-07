Please enter terms to search for.

Top 8 DIY Hanukkah Decorations

by Danielle Fisher
Creating your own Hanukkah decorations can be fun for the entire family. See more pictures of Hanukkah.
©iStockphoto.com/Jon Wightman

Do you feel like the holidays always sneak up on you like a pickpocket, leaving you bewildered about your empty wallet? We couldn't agree more. That's why we've decided to save some money and do it ourselves this Hanukkah -- and so can you. We've compiled eight do-it-yourself Hanukkah decorations that will give your holiday a personal touch and your wallet a break. Try a couple with the kids or all eight with friends at a decorating party. Any way you make them, these DIY projects will make this Hanukkah one to remember.

Contents
  1. Mantel Scarf with Gelt Weights
  2. Metallic Hanukkah Twig Tree
  3. Punched Paper, Votive-filled Hurricanes
  4. Glitter Dreidels
  5. Gelt Garland
  6. Goblet Menorah
  7. Stamped Table Runner
  8. Etched Glasses

A mantel scarf made with traditional gelt can be festive and simple.
James and James Photography/Getty Images

Give your mantel a splash of Hanukkah blue and silver with an easy-to-make mantel scarf. You just need a few fabric napkins, a handful of foil-wrapped chocolate gelt, a spool of metallic silver thread and a sewing needle. Have some fun with the napkins you choose -- you can mix several coordinating colors, patterns and textures. And there's no need to spend a fortune; try raiding the sale bins or checking a local discount store for deals. When you're assembling the scarf, simply thread your needle and attach a piece of foiled gelt to one corner of each napkin with several secure stitches. Place the napkins with the gelt corner hanging down off of the mantel so each napkin slightly overlaps the next. Secure the napkins with candles, gelt, dreidels or your menorah.

This project is a fun activity for kids. Ask for their help finding the perfect fallen tree branches, and once they've collected three to five, spray paint them with silver or gold metallic paint. Allow them to dry, bundle them together with a luxe blue ribbon, and place them in a container or vase. Next, collect anything around the house that could be turned into an ornament, like chocolate gelt, silver balls, dreidels, Stars of David or even photographs from past Hanukkah celebrations. Secure the ornaments to your tree with decorative ribbon.

While this project can be very inexpensive, you might want to splurge on some luxurious craft paper. You'll also need several small votive candles, double sided tape, and a push pin or tack. The object here is to create a design on the craft paper using your tack. If you find a particularly interesting patterned paper, you can simply follow that pattern. Otherwise, find your favorite Hanukkah image, trace it with a pencil onto your craft paper, and punch the design out using your tack. Finally, roll the paper into a cylinder and secure with double-sided tape to create a hurricane lamp and insert your small votive candle.

Plain wooden dreidels can be spiced up with glitter and displayed in glass vases, bowls and jars.
Stockbyte/Getty Images

This DIY will look like a million dollars. All you need are a bag or two of wooden dreidels, clear-drying wood glue and several jars of glitter in coordinating colors -- we suggest a couple different shades of blue and silver. Coat the dreidels with glue and sprinkle each side with one color of glitter, one side at a time. Allow each side to dry before repeating until dreidel is completely covered. You can display your new Hanukkah bling in different clear glass candy jars, glass hurricane vases or any other decorative bowls.

Gelt can also be used to create garland that you can drape above your door.
©iStockphoto.com/juicybits

This project is a good tag-along project if you decide to make the mantel scarf, because you need the same materials -- a bag of foil-wrapped chocolate gelt, a spool of metallic thread and a sewing needle. Thread your needle, but leave the entire spool of thread intact -- don't cut it. Push the threaded needle through the top of a piece of candy and then back through to the other side. Continue this same process with each piece of candy, keeping the gelt evenly spaced until your garland has reached the desired length. Hang this delicate garland from your mantel or above a door, but remember to keep it out of the reach of pets, since it is edible.

If you're growing tired of lighting your same menorah every year, this is the DIY for you. This unique project is simple and elegant. You'll just need a set of eight clear goblets and a slightly larger goblet, as well as a bag of colored glass beads and coordinating metallic menorah candles. Place the goblets in a line on your table with the odd-sized goblet in the middle, resembling a menorah. Fill each goblet with the colored glass beads and stand up a menorah candle in each glass. The beads will hold the candle upright and in place, and voila, you've created your own distinctive menorah.

You'll need to visit your local craft store for most of the supplies for this DIY project. Pick up a bottle of fabric paint in yellow, blue, gold or silver -- whichever best coordinates with the colors in your dining room. Find one or two simple rubber stamps in Hanukkah shapes. Use an old white or neutral-colored table runner or pick one up at a discount store. Pour out the fabric paint in small batches into a disposable plastic plate, dip the stamp into the paint so it is fully covered, but not dripping (you may want to blot the stamp on a second plate), and stamp the table runner in a decorative pattern. It's that simple.

This last project is one that's best left for the adults. It's a little tricky, but the end product is definitely something to brag about. Visit your local discount home store to find an inexpensive set of drinking glasses. You'll also need to buy glass etching cream and adhesive paper at your local craft store. Clean the glasses and follow the instructions on the etching cream you purchase. Find your favorite Hanukkah image and sketch it onto the adhesive paper. Use a box cutter or craft knife to cut out your pattern from the paper and firmly stick the paper to the glass, removing all air bubbles. Apply the etching cream according to the instructions and just like that you have a brand new set of Hanukkah glasses your friends won't believe you made yourself.

