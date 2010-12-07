Top 8 DIY Hanukkah Decorations

This last project is one that's best left for the adults. It's a little tricky, but the end product is definitely something to brag about. Visit your local discount home store to find an inexpensive set of drinking glasses. You'll also need to buy glass etching cream and adhesive paper at your local craft store. Clean the glasses and follow the instructions on the etching cream you purchase. Find your favorite Hanukkah image and sketch it onto the adhesive paper. Use a box cutter or craft knife to cut out your pattern from the paper and firmly stick the paper to the glass, removing all air bubbles. Apply the etching cream according to the instructions and just like that you have a brand new set of Hanukkah glasses your friends won't believe you made yourself.

