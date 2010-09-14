How to Host a Halloween Party for Adults

" " Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum pose with guests at Heidi Klum's 19th annual Halloween party, 2018. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Advertisement

Halloween is probably the ultimate kids' holiday -- and once you're too old to trick-or-treat, it could feel like all the fun has passed you by. But although you might spend the day wrangling tiny costumed ghosts and goblins and reminiscing about the good old days, there will come a point when the little devils finally lapse into sugar comas. So while the kids sleep, why not host a Halloween party and let the adults come out to play?

There's really no end to the exciting (and spooky) things you can do with decorations, food and drinks for a Halloween party. This is definitely not a holiday -- like Easter, perhaps, or Thanksgiving -- where you have to keep it classy. Yes, some people might hold formal masquerade balls or elaborate Victorian costume parties, but we say the kitschier the better! This is your chance to go totally over-the-top, but that doesn't mean you need to spend huge amounts of money. You can have fun on any budget -- as long as people get into the spirit and come in costume, it doesn't matter if you don't have a dry-ice machine or a professional tarot-card reader.

We'll preface this article by saying that there really are no rules when it comes to Halloween parties -- this is just a collection of ideas to get you started, whether you're planning on going highbrow or lowbrow, tasteful or tasteless. So click to the next page and let the spook-tacular fun begin!