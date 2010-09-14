How to Host a Teen Halloween Party

Advertisement
Halloween is coming up, and your teens are looking for something to do. They're too old to trick-or-treat, but you don't exactly relish the idea of letting them roam the streets with friends. So what about having a party at your house? Hosting a teen Halloween party can be a tricky task for many parents. Teens are notoriously too cool for school, so your idea of what constitutes a party may be very different from theirs. In order to have a party that everyone is happy with, you should include your teens in every aspect of the party, from planning to shopping, food prep and hosting.