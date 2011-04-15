How to Make Light Bulb Ornaments

Christmas is a time to give gifts and be with family. Christmas can get expensive though, with all the presents and decorations. One great way to save a little money, while spending time with your family, is to make light bulb ornaments together.
Here's what you'll need to make a basic light bulb ornament:
- Old, burnt-out light bulb
- Acrylic paint and brushes
- Wire or strong string
Here's what to do:
- Paint your light bulb, making it as simple or as fancy as you'd like.
- Let the paint dry.
- Wrap your wire or string around the plug end of the light bulb and hang up the ornament.
Here are two ideas for more elaborate light bulb ornaments.
Reindeer-head light bulb ornament
Materials:
- Old, burnt-out light bulb
- Acrylic paint and brushes
- Wire or strong string
- Brown pipe cleaners
- Glue gun and glue sticks
- Ribbon
Here's what to do:
- Paint your light bulb a solid color.
- Let the paint dry.
- Bend two pieces of pipe cleaner into the shape of antlers [Craftelf].
- Glue the antlers to the plug end of the light bulb, using the glue gun.
- Make eyes and a red nose on the light bulb. You can paint these on or glue on googly eyes and a red pompom.
- Tie the ribbon around Rudolph's neck.
- Attach the wire or string to the end of the light bulb and hang.
Santa-head light bulb ornament
Materials:
- Old, burnt-out light bulb
- Acrylic paint and brushes
- Wire or strong string
- Glue gun and glue sticks
- Cotton balls
Here's what to do:
- Paint the light bulb white, leaving an oval unpainted. This will be Santa's face.
- Paint the oval a flesh color [Formaro].
- Let the paint dry.
- Draw two eyes and a smile on Santa's face. You can use paint, markers, googly eyes, etc.
- Paint the socket part of the bulb like Santa's hat: mostly red with white on the very top.
- Let the paint dry.
- Glue on pieces of cotton balls to make Santa's hair and beard fluffy.
- Attach wire or cord to end of light bulb and hang.