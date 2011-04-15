How to Make Light Bulb Ornaments

Christmas is a time to give gifts and be with family. Christmas can get expensive though, with all the presents and decorations. One great way to save a little money, while spending time with your family, is to make light bulb ornaments together.

Here's what you'll need to make a basic light bulb ornament:

Advertisement

Old, burnt-out light bulb

Acrylic paint and brushes

Wire or strong string

Here's what to do:

Paint your light bulb, making it as simple or as fancy as you'd like. Let the paint dry. Wrap your wire or string around the plug end of the light bulb and hang up the ornament.

[Kinderart]

Here are two ideas for more elaborate light bulb ornaments.

Reindeer-head light bulb ornament

Materials:

Old, burnt-out light bulb

Acrylic paint and brushes

Wire or strong string

Brown pipe cleaners

Glue gun and glue sticks

Ribbon

Here's what to do:

Paint your light bulb a solid color. Let the paint dry. Bend two pieces of pipe cleaner into the shape of antlers [ Craftelf ]. Glue the antlers to the plug end of the light bulb, using the glue gun. Make eyes and a red nose on the light bulb. You can paint these on or glue on googly eyes and a red pompom. Tie the ribbon around Rudolph's neck. Attach the wire or string to the end of the light bulb and hang.

Santa-head light bulb ornament

Materials:

Old, burnt-out light bulb

Acrylic paint and brushes

Wire or strong string

Glue gun and glue sticks

Cotton balls

Here's what to do: