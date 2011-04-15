Please enter terms to search for.

How to Make Light Bulb Ornaments

Christmas is a time to give gifts and be with family. Christmas can get expensive though, with all the presents and decorations. One great way to save a little money, while spending time with your family, is to make light bulb ornaments together.

Here's what you'll need to make a basic light bulb ornament:

  • Old, burnt-out light bulb
  • Acrylic paint and brushes
  • Wire or strong string

Here's what to do:

  1. Paint your light bulb, making it as simple or as fancy as you'd like.
  2. Let the paint dry.
  3. Wrap your wire or string around the plug end of the light bulb and hang up the ornament.



Here are two ideas for more elaborate light bulb ornaments.

Reindeer-head light bulb ornament

Materials:

  • Old, burnt-out light bulb
  • Acrylic paint and brushes
  • Wire or strong string
  • Brown pipe cleaners
  • Glue gun and glue sticks
  • Ribbon

Here's what to do:

  1. Paint your light bulb a solid color.
  2. Let the paint dry.
  Bend two pieces of pipe cleaner into the shape of antlers.
  4. Glue the antlers to the plug end of the light bulb, using the glue gun.
  5. Make eyes and a red nose on the light bulb. You can paint these on or glue on googly eyes and a red pompom.
  6. Tie the ribbon around Rudolph's neck.
  7. Attach the wire or string to the end of the light bulb and hang.

Santa-head light bulb ornament

Materials:

  • Old, burnt-out light bulb
  • Acrylic paint and brushes
  • Wire or strong string
  • Glue gun and glue sticks
  • Cotton balls

Here's what to do:

  1. Paint the light bulb white, leaving an oval unpainted. This will be Santa's face.
  Paint the oval a flesh color.
  3. Let the paint dry.
  4. Draw two eyes and a smile on Santa's face. You can use paint, markers, googly eyes, etc.
  5. Paint the socket part of the bulb like Santa's hat: mostly red with white on the very top.
  6. Let the paint dry.
  7. Glue on pieces of cotton balls to make Santa's hair and beard fluffy.
  8. Attach wire or cord to end of light bulb and hang.

